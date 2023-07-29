THE Rock-Yerong Creek bounced back from their one and only defeat this season in strong style with a big win over Coleambally on Saturday.
The Magpies stamped their authority on the contest early and never looked back on their way to a 19.16 (130) to 6.6 (42) victory at Victoria Park.
TRYC started strongly with a five-goal opening term and had the four points safely in their keeping by half-time, when leading by 51 points.
Tom Yates returned from injury with a best-on-ground performance, narrowly in front of Todd Hannam with a five-goal haul.
While happy to see a response, TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was still not completely satisfied with the effort.
"I'm a pretty hard marker but it should have been better," Aiken said.
"I think it ended up nearly a 90 point win. We played well and did a lot of things right but we've still got a bit of work to do."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The concern for TRYC was a hamstring complaint from Canberra-based midfielder Don Roberts.
"He doesn't know whether it was cramp or not but he came off as precautionary," Aiken said.
After Yates and Hannam, Noah Budd had a good game in the ruck and Cooper Diessel worked hard through the middle and finished with two goals.
Stanley Tipiloura again showed his class for Coleambally in a losing team and kicked a couple of goals to boot.
The win all but cemented top spot for the Magpies as well, not that the coaching department is willing to call it just yet.
"If we win next week, we should finish on top," Aiken said.
"It's a reward for effort for the boys and with the season we've had to date it would be nice to finish on top and have a week off and have a spell."
TRYC finish the home and away season with games against North Wagga and East Wagga-Kooringal.
Coleambally return home to finish the season with games against Northern Jets and Marrar.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 5.5 9.11 13.13 19.16 (130)
Coleambally Blues 1.1 2.2 5.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: T.Hannam 5, J.Roberts 4, C.de Brueys-Diessel 2, R.Kirkwood 2, M.Stephenson 1, D.Choy 1, T.Yates 1, H.White 1, R.Budd 1, D.Roberts 1; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura 2, D.Bennett 1, L.Evans 1, M.White 1, J.Buchanan 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: T.Yates, T.Hannam, T.Post, C.de Brueys-Diessel, W.Adams, N.Budd; Coleambally Blues: D.Mader, T.Clark, M.Dunbar, J.Buchanan, J.Shaw, T.Mannes
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.