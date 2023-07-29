Ag College capitalises on yellow card to keep season alive

Four tries when Lewis Simister was yellow carded set Ag College on course for a big win to keep their season alive.
After a tight first half, Ag College made the most of their numerical advantage in their 48-17 win over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The two teams traded tries to start the clash before Ag College went into half-time with all the momentum.
After Simister was dismissed for a high shot, quick tries to Jack Wood and Sam Nixon gave Ag College a 19-5 advantage.
Harry Parnaby and Ryan Greenaway then scored in the first seven minutes of the second half to have Ag College out to a 31-5 lead.
Coach Tom Lamond was pleased with how his team capitalised after an early arm wrestle.
"We knew the first 20 minutes was going to be an absolute battle, and it was, but we tightened up, played our style of footy and got the win," Lamond said.
"It's very pleasing.
"We scored four tries in those 10 games and it definitely cost them momentum going forward."
Tumut had most of the early running but struggled to build pressure.
They were still the first to score, after a 90-metre intercept effort by Tobie Faulknner, but a high error count riddled the Bulls looking for their first win over a top-three side since getting the better of Aggies in round one.
Pat Lemmich got Ag College on the board with around 16 minutes left in the first half before the string of tries.
Tumut hit back from the onslaught with two of the next three tries but the damage was already done.
Will Quirico and Josh Elworthy scored late to see the scoreline blow out.
After dropping from first to third after a loss to Wagga City last week, Lamond was pleased with how the side responded to set up a preliminary final showdown with Waratahs at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
"We adapted," he said.
"City controlled our rucks really well last weekend so a few of the things we worked on allowed us to play that fast footy.
"We adapted to it and played the game style we want to play."
The loss means the Bulls miss out on a chance to play in a home final, although they will be represented by their second grade.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
