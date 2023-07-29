The Daily Advertiser
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defeated Narrandera by 76 points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 30 2023 - 10:44am, first published July 29 2023 - 10:00pm
MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley was one of the Goannas' best in their win over Narrandera and finished with two goals. Picture by Ash Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes kept their slim finals' hopes alive with a 76-point win over Narrandera.

