Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes kept their slim finals' hopes alive with a 76-point win over Narrandera.
But the win may have come at a cost with Ryan Turnbull injuring his hamstring in the 17.13 (115) to 5.9 (39) win over the Eagles.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe believed that the injury shouldn't keep Turnbull sidelined for too long and was hopeful that he would right to return for the Goannas' round 18 clash against Coolamon.
"Ryan Turnbull was having an absolute day out early and I reckon probably halfway through the second quarter he'd probably had 20 and kicked a goal," Rowe said.
"He just looked like he was on another level and he unfortunately pinged a hammy, but our physio Mark Barclay was semi-confident that it's not a bad one.
"We've obviously got the bye and then we've got Leeton after that and then we've got Coolamon for our last game of the season.
"I suppose we will be crossing our fingers and toes that results continue to go our way and keep us in the hunt and then we will be crossing our fingers and toes that the initial diagnosis is accurate.
"Let's just cross our fingers that Rabs can get himself up for the Coolamon game and that that game turns out to be a live rubber, that would be terrific.
"But obviously there is a bit of time to expire between now and then and we will find out more about the injury and more about our situation from a season perspective over the next few weeks."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The contest also included some drama as a late hit on MCUE debutant Liam Crittenden saw a bit of a melee ensue.
There will most likely be a report come out of the incident after Goannas' co-coach Nelson Foley was bit on the finger during the altercation.
The Goannas needed to win to keep their finals hopes alive and they were able to put a difficult month behind them to put forward a competitive performance.
Rowe was proud of the effort of his side and glad they could get back to playing some good football.
"It's obviously been a rough period of time for us," he said.
"We went through an extended period where we were close but no cigar and putting ourselves in winning positions and just not being able to get over the line.
"Then obviously the Ganmain game into the Turvey game was really disappointing and tough for us to go through a period where you lose seven from nine and start to read the paper and see yourself seventh on the ladder.
"Today was just so, so enjoyable and so reinvigorating to see our guys play well, individually we played very well and certainly we played within a system and structure for the full four quarters which was really pleasing to see.
"It was just refreshing to be honest, I'm really happy for the players and we obviously set pretty high goals for ourselves this year and both Nelson (Foley) and I are on record to say that we are still in the fight and we are still trying to do everything we can to pull off that little minor miracle and have a fairy tale finish.
"But when you push such high standards and you don't see yourself living up to them it does become a heavy burden and it does become a case where the group can feel dejected and can sort of be missing the confidence that you love to operate with.
"It was just great to see us on top of our game today and I understand that Narrandera are having a really tough year and we get that they're well and truly in a development phase so all of that is taken into consideration.
"But you can only every play what's in front of you and I thought that our guys did a really good job today.
"I'm just happy for the group and it seemed like we were enjoying ourselves and no doubt a few players just sort of reminded themselves that hey I'm a pretty good player here and I've just been down on form and down on confidence.
"It was great to see guys start the game well and grow in confidence as it went on and then have a really heavy impact on the game of footy."
Full Time
MCUE 5.2 7.6 13.7 17.13 (115)
Narrandera 1.1 1.5 3.7 5.9 (39)
GOALS: MCUE: S.De Sousa 5, D.Bunyan 2, T.Wheeler 2, S.Male 2, D.Lord 2, N.Foley 2, R.Turnbull 1, L.Pulver 1;
BEST: MCUE: N.Foley, L.Lawrence, H.Collins, S.De Sousa, H.Fitzsimmons, T.Wheeler; Narrandera: L.Mckay, J.Powell, H.Odgers, B.Renet, C.Vearing, T.van Buuren
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.