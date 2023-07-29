A late penalty goal from Steven Tracey was just enough to sink Waratahs for a second time this season.
After missing a harder attempt just minutes earlier, the Wagga City fullback delivered his side a thrilling 45-43 victory at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
In an entertaining clash, Wagga City became the first team to through to the Southern Inland grand final after riding out plenty of momentum shifts.
Coach Ben Schreiber was pleased with how the side were able to turn the tide a couple of times throughout the clash to take a narrow win and go straight through to the decider.
"We would have liked to have done it easier in the end but the boys worked really hard to get ourselves back into the game and regain the initiative," Schreiber said.
"The boys' resilience was unreal, especially from our outside backs injecting themselves in the middle of the field.
"It really paid dividends for us."
READ MORE
Waratahs got off to a fast start with a converted try to Henry Chamberlain before a Lachie Day field goal giving them a 10-0 lead.
Noa Rabici hit back for Wagga City after breaking out of a couple of tackle attempts to cut the margin to three.
Waratahs scored another pushover effort, this time with Eroni Naua putting the ball down, before Wagga City scored two tries in a blink of an eye.
First they spread it to the left for Jone Kurusiga to score before Tomasi Nabuliwaqa scored after a break down the right just a couple of phases later.
Day got Waratahs within three points with another penalty goal.
Waratahs then regained the lead with six minutes left in the first half after a try from Harry Tyson but after going into touch off the restart Wagga City took advantage as Sheldon Tovio scored off the resulting scrum to take a 28-23 lead.
The frenetic pace didn't let up with a try to Calum Marr just after the restart ensuing the two sides went into the break locked at 28-all.
Donovan Godinet was then given a yellow card five minutes after half-time and Waratahs capitalised as Henry Chamberlain crossed for his second before another Day penalty put them further in front.
However back with even numbers Wagga City crossed twice in three minutes to gain the ascendancy.
First Tom Blanch charged over with 13 minutes to play before Sam Trood scored off a break from Kurusiga.
Waratahs kept fighting and Harrison Darley put them back in front after capitalising on some good field position to lead by one, after Day's conversion from in front.
However Wagga City were able to come up with the ball and while Tracey's first penalty goal attempt clattered off the posts, he wasn't going to miss another in the final play of the game.
Schreiber was pleased with how the side responded after losing Godinet, however he wants to see more from them in the grand final.
"When we were behind the eight ball there the boys worked really hard, got around each other, built ourselves back into the game to get momentum again," he said.
"That was really impressive to see.
"We just need a bit more of a consistent effort, not ebbing and flowing out of the game like we have.
"If we could be intrinsically motivated it would be amazing as we really waited for the send off to be the catalyst for us to switch into gear and start applying ourselves."
Wagga City now has the week off as they look to win a third straight grand final.
Meanwhile Waratahs will be looking to hit back when they face Ag College in the preliminary final at Tumut on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.