Turvey Park fought off a resilient Collingullie-Glenfield Park to keep their minor premiership hopes well and truly alive.
After a very equal opening term, the Bulldogs roared to life in the second quarter and booted eight goals to two to head into the main break up by 40 points.
But the Demons returned to form in the third as Ed Perryman inspired a comeback of sorts as Collingullie kicked four of the next five goals to reduce the margin to just 20 points nearing three quarter time.
A timely Bulldogs goal to Lachy Leary after the siren extended the margin back out to 26 points and Turvey continued on with that momentum in the last quarter kicking four goals to one and running out 18.8 (116) to 11.4 (70) winners.
It's the 10th win for the Bulldogs this season and coach Michael Mazzocchi was really impressed with the way his side fought out the contest.
"Gullie are a quality side and even though we had a 40-point lead at halftime the message was that quality sides will keep coming," Mazzocchi said.
"Gullie in a sense are playing for their season a little bit sitting in fifth spot and they came out and to their credit played how good sides play.
"They certainly come at us but I'm rapt to come away with that win, a one-point win would've been great and to win reasonably comfortably in the end was a credit to our boys.
"I just felt like our footy has been slowly on the upward trend after that bit of a down period, training has been terrific and we are just getting players back now.
"Obviously Cal (Dooley) has got three games now into him and Hayden (Smith) has got four games into him as well.
"Match fitness into these guys is really important and Lachy Leary was probably the last piece to our puzzle and coming back in today I think he kicked five.
"Just playing that role up forward really assists Brad (Ashcroft), he takes a good hit up lead but he can also do that ground level footy.
"I'm really, really pleased with that good win."
After dominating the second term, the Bulldogs let the Demons back into the contest a bit in the third as they rallied to get themselves back within four goals.
While proud of his side's ability to get back control of the game, Mazzocchi admitted that would be an area which the Bulldogs would look to improve upon in the coming weeks.
"They pegged two goals back on us so it wasn't a disaster," he said.
"But that's an area that we need to look at and go how do we do that better.
"When teams get that momentum how do we stop that in five minutes rather than 15 as had they been closer they could've got out to a two or three goal lead and that could be the difference in the game so that's certainly an improvement area.
"Did we play three and a half quarters of footy or did Gullie come out and play out of their skins and really put us to the sword, you never know and I think Gullie played really well.
"Ed Perryman in that period had about 10 touches and kicked a goal so he really took the game on.
"To Lukey Fellows' credit who's had a great year, he went to Ed after that period and Ed didn't have the influence so that was good to see."
Perryman was outstanding for the Demons in defeat and spent a fair majority of the game in the middle following an early injury to brother Nick Perryman.
Nick was helped from the ground halfway through the opening term with an apparent knee injury and he didn't take any further part in the contest.
Full Time
Turvey Park 4.2 12.5 14.6 18.8 (116)
Collingullie GP 4.1 6.1 10.4 11.4 (70)
GOALS: Turvey Park: L.Leary 5, B.Ashcroft 5, L.Fellows 2, L.Mazzocchi 1, B.Wallett 1, H.Stapleton 1, C.Dooley 1, H.Smith 1, J.Peters 1; Collingullie GP: S.Stening 3, D.Frawley 2, S.Jolliffe 2, C.Fuller 1, E.Perryman 1, J.Klemke 1, T.Hines 1
BEST: Turvey Park: D.Irvine, L.Fellows, J.Peters, L.Leary, B.Ashcroft, L.Mazzocchi; Collingullie GP: E.Perryman, C.Fuller, K.Flack, D.Frawley, S.Jolliffe, M.Inglis
