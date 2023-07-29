The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Turvey Park defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 46 points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 29 2023 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Lachlan McRae gets a kick away during the Bulldogs' win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Maher Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
Turvey Park's Lachlan McRae gets a kick away during the Bulldogs' win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Maher Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park fought off a resilient Collingullie-Glenfield Park to keep their minor premiership hopes well and truly alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.