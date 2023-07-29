A final quarter surge guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a 13-point win over Griffith at Exies Oval.
The Lions got off to a good start early and came into quarter time with a 20-point lead before both sides kicked two goals apiece in the second term.
The Swans then hit their straps in the third kicking five goals to one to hit the lead late in the quarter and carry a five-point lead into the last change.
But with the game on the line it was the Lions who had all the momentum kicking five goals to two to run out 12.11 (83) to 10.10 (70) victors.
It is the fifth straight win for GGGM and coach Sam Martyn was very pleased with the performance from his side.
"We spoke before the game today and during the week about how the only away wins we've had are against teams in the lower half of the ladder in terms of Mango, Narrandera and Leeton," Martyn said.
"So it was a bit of a statement to make sure we weren't a bit of a flat track bully at home and to actually win a tough game away and to the boys credit they really grounded it out.
"We were tested at many stages of the game but we prevailed in the end and it was just a really, really strong effort from the team."
First quarters haven't been the Lions' biggest strength this season however they were exceptional early and kicked four opening term goals.
Martyn was really happy with the start from his side and admitted it had been a key focus in the lead-up to the contest.
"We showed a bit of footage during the week on the Thursday night which epitomised our first performance against them," he said.
"It was very lacklustre and a little bit embarrassing to an extent where they put 40 points on us quite quickly and we definitely didn't want that to replicate this weekend.
"We had a bit of an onus on making sure our start was fast and I think our midfield brigade were super all day in terms of dictating terms in the middle more often than not and getting the ball going forward and allowing our forwards to get dangerous opportunities.
"I thought they played a really influential role in making sure we got off to the best start possible."
Matt Hamblin lead the charge in the middle for the Lions and he was assisted by Aaron Proctor who was also impressive.
Martyn was proud of the effort of Hamblin and admitted that he was really fortunate to have a player of his calibre in the side.
"He was outstanding," he said.
"I've sort of run out of words to describe his performances and they put a bit of a tag on him at times throughout the game but it didn't seem to nullify his influence and I think he finished with three goals.
"Time after time he just gets a clearance for our team and he's just super damaging whenever he has the ball in hand.
"He's a class player and we are pretty fortunate to still have a hold of him because he's destined for bigger and better things.
"But while we've got him we will make the most of it and he was super today."
Jacob Olsson and Jack McCaig also hit the scoreboard in a big way and finished with three goals apiece for the Lions.
Martyn was glad to see the pair have an influence up forward and noted the role that Olsson played when the game was on the line in the final term.
"Olss is just a really big focal point and he just commands one or two defenders at all times and a lot of attention," he said.
"I think to overcome a pretty tight defensive effort from Griffith and kick three goals was excellent but what I really loved was in the last quarter he went into the ruck and was really influential.
"Then Keggy his hands probably in terms of marking wasn't up to the standard that he would like however he just finds a way.
"He's becoming a really strong contributor in this footy side and in this competition and I think most of his goals came from stoppages today.
"He was just willing himself onto the contest and extracting the footy out of tight situations and getting it through the big sticks.
"I'm really proud of the way he played as well."
GGGM 4.4 6.7 7.9 12.11 (83)
Griffith 1.2 3.6 8.8 10.10 (70)
GOALS: GGGM: J.olsson 3, M.Hamblin 3, J.McCaig 3, B.Walsh 2, J.Connolly 1; Griffith: P.Payne 3, R.Pollock 2, B.Morrissey 1, A.Page 1, J.Toscan 1, K.Spencer 1, H.Delves 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Hamblin, D.Foley, S.Martyn, B.Walsh, A.Proctor, J.Taylor; Griffith: J.Rowston, H.Delves, J.Toscan, N.Richards, D.Simpson, A.McCormick
