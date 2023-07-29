The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 29

Updated July 29 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:40pm
Gundagai's Matt Lyons is wrapped up in a tackle during the Tigers' win over Junee. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina League

Coolamon 19.19 (133) d Leeton-Whitton 4.7 (31)

