Coolamon 19.19 (133) d Leeton-Whitton 4.7 (31)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 17.13 (115) d Narrandera 5.9 (39)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 12.11 (83) d Griffith 10.10 (70)
Turvey Park 18.8 (116) d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 11.4 (70)
Charles Sturt University 8.12 (60) d Barellan 7.10 (52)
Northern Jets 11.12 (78) d East Wagga-Kooringal 3.7 (25)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 19.16 (130) d Coleambally 6.6 (42)
Marrar 96 d North Wagga 42
Young 24 d Tumut 6
Gundagai 24 d Junee 10
City 45 d Waratahs 43
Ag College 48 d Tumut 17
Holbrook 13.12 (90) d Osborne 11.8 (74)
Billabong Crows 10.5 (65) d Jindera 9.7 (61)
CDHBU 14.4 (88) d Lockhart 10.8 (68)
Howlong 10.8 (68) d Brock-Burrum 9.9 (63)
Culcairn 11.9 (75) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 9.12 (66)
Henty 18.20 (128) d Murray Magpies 4.7 (31)
