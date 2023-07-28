The Daily Advertiser
Rejected two-storey Turvey Park childcare proposal re-lodged with Wagga City Council

July 28 2023 - 7:00pm
A mock-up of a proposed two-storey childcare centre slated for Turvey Park. Inset: Sydney-based developer Darren White. Pictures supplied
A mock-up of a proposed two-storey childcare centre slated for Turvey Park. Inset: Sydney-based developer Darren White. Pictures supplied

Plans for a new childcare centre have again been submitted with Wagga City Council after councillors rejected the proposal earlier this year amid safety concerns.

