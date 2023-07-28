Plans for a new childcare centre have again been submitted with Wagga City Council after councillors rejected the proposal earlier this year amid safety concerns.
A development application for a double-storey childcare centre at 32 Halloran Street in Turvey Park has been re-lodged with the council just months after it was knocked back despite a council staff recommendation that it be approved.
Councillors debated plans for the $894,300 centre for almost two hours in front of a packed chamber before voting down the project five votes to three in May.
Among the reasons given at the time for rejecting the proposal were that there was insufficient information on the car park design and compliance as well as car park safety concerns.
Other concerns raised included site constraints, insufficient information about other issues that could impact on the building position and childcare play areas, as well as issues over storm water drainage.
Under the proposal, the centre would have the capacity to care for 46 children aged five and under. It would operate from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and would employ a total of 12 staff.
The Sydney-based developer behind the project, Darren White, is hopeful this time round it will win the support of all the councillors.
"We were given four reasons [for the DA's refusal] on the notice of determination, and we've responded to them all quite well," Mr White said.
"While I don't know what the council staff will do [this time], I'm confident they know what they're looking at and they will make a decision based on the merits of the DA.
"While the DA should have potentially been passed on the last occasion, the council likely just wanted to be 100 per cent sure, and I'm sure they will be with the information we've provided them [this time]."
Responding to concerns raised by residents that the proposed development would create serious traffic issues, Mr White said that had been investigated and found to be a non-issue.
"With all due respect to the neighbours and residents of the street, it's not really an issue," he said.
"We've had a very professional and experienced traffic engineer go on site, gather all the [relevant] data and show that to council.
"The street is well below both its environmental and traffic capacity."
Mr White said the main time the street actually gets busy is for about 10 minutes in the afternoon when children are picked up from the adjacent Turvey Park Public School.
Councillor Rod Kendall said the project's approval this time round would come down to whether the issues raised in May had been adequately addressed.
"If they've managed to address those issues in a matter that satisfies the council, then you know it may get passed," Cr Kendall said.
However, he said if the issues haven't been addressed those reasons will likely remain a sticking point for councillors.
"[Addressing those] is really the critical thing for them," Cr Kendall said.
Cr Kendall said based on evidence alone at the council, childcare certainly seems to be in demand across the city.
"The fact [that plans for] several other daycare centres are either already or about to be submitted to council, indicates the market doesn't believe that service is fully catered for in Wagga," he said.
However, he said this did not mean plans were simply passed by the council.
"[The demand for childcare centres] is not an issue considered by council in a development application," Cr Kendall said.
"The commercial viability is entirely up to the people building it."
It's expected the plans will be considered by the council in the next month or two.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
