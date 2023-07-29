Green thumbs of all ages are being asked to get their shovels and gardening gloves ready for this weekend's National Tree Day.
More than 1000 trees and native shrubs will be planted during a community event at the Charles Sturt University Farm on Sunday morning.
CSU sustainability manager Edward Maher said while the day calls for volunteers to contribute, those passionate about making a difference could also do so by joining Wagga Urban Landcare.
"It's multifaceted, the benefit of planting trees and other species from native grasses through to shrubs and trees, benefits include creating new bio-diversity or restoring habitats for bio-diversity," Mr Maher said.
"As you can appreciate our landscape is pretty heavily disturbed here, in the South Western Slopes, which is what Wagga falls under, its the most heavily disturbed region in the state."
Mr Maher said with a 77 per cent loss in ecological value due to most land being productive farm land, there was a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of restoration.
"It reinforces the need for us to do what we can to enhance and return otherwise cleared land back into something closer to its original state," he said.
The event will run from 10.30am on Sunday and is one of a number of events being held as part of National Tree Day 2023.
There will be 1200 seedlings to plant, courtesy of of Urban Landcare, and a barbecue to help feed the hungry tree-planters.
