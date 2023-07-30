The Daily Advertiser
Daily Advertiser letters: Scrapping Australia Day celebrations 'absolute rubbish'

By Letters
July 31 2023 - 4:30am
Some Adelaide councils have ditched Australia Day celebrations and one letter writer hopes Wagga City Council doesn't follow suit.
SCRAPPING AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATIONS 'ABSOLUTE RUBBISH' 

How morbid, some councils in Adelaide have made the most ridiculous decision to scrap Australia Day celebrations because now it's become too tainted.

