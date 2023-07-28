The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Early mistake can't stop impressive filly Millwood Bliss

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dance Addition and James Locke just holds off Mick Danger to deny Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt a double at Riverina Paceway on Friday after an impressive display from Millwood Bliss to start the program. Picture by Les Smith
Dance Addition and James Locke just holds off Mick Danger to deny Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt a double at Riverina Paceway on Friday after an impressive display from Millwood Bliss to start the program. Picture by Les Smith

A big mistake at the start still didn't stop Millwood Bliss from another impressive win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.