A big mistake at the start still didn't stop Millwood Bliss from another impressive win.
The two-year-old filly made it two wins from as many starts despite giving her rivals a big head start at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After galloping at the start, it took Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt almost 200 metres to settle Millwood Bliss.
However the $1.05 favourite soon overcame her blunder to settle at the rear of the field before rounding up her rivals to win by over 25 metres.
Hewitt never doubted her ability to still win the race after the early mistake, but was surprised by the ease in which she still did it.
"It's not ideal but once she caught up I thought we would still win," Hewitt said.
"To do it as easy as she still did was a good effort."
READ MORE
Hewitt continues to be impressed with the daughter of Sweet Lou, who was purchased out of New Zealand by Michael Boots.
He's now looking to plot a course to the lucrative Breeders Crown series.
"I think she could be pretty good," Hewitt said.
"Everything she does I never find the bottom to her.
"She's a nice horse and hopefully she will reward us later."
Millwood Bliss went on to down Alta William by 25.1 metres in a mile rate of 1.56.0
She will now head to the paddock before the Breeders Crown in November.
Hewitt almost made it a double but after racing without cover throughout Mick Danger couldn't run down Dance Addition.
It was his third straight second after winning placings in two NSW Bred 3YO heats.
"He's a bit of a handful of a horse, he's quiet at home but the occasion gets to him when he comes to the races but he is getting better each start," Hewitt said.
"There was nothing wrong with his run there, we just have to get his manners a bit more in tune."
He finished a head away.
Instead Goulburn trainer Neil Day scored a double with an earlier win from Dancing Art.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.