'Staggering' homelessness numbers in Wagga prompted Mission Australia's boss to visit the city on Friday.
In Wagga alone, more than 250 residents are homeless and more than 80 of them are under the age of 19.
Mission Australia chief executive officer Sharon Callister has called for more social housing to address the growing issue.
"In Wagga the rate of homelessness has more than doubled and now we are seeing hundreds of people homeless every night," Ms Callister said.
With half the people seeking help from Mission Australia already homeless, the task of finding them stable accommodation is challenging.
"Once you are already homeless it's very, very difficult to get long-term affordable accommodation, and 50 per cent of people we see are already homeless," Ms Callister said.
"There is a real shortage of social housing across Australia, estimates are that over the next two decades, we will need close to one million new affordable dwellings and at the moment the commitment is not there."
The increase has been a domino effect that is only getting worse, with many of those sleeping rough being young people.
Mission Australia's Murrumbidgee manager Adrian Glisson said they have felt the growing need in Wagga and surrounding areas more in recent months.
"We are seeing an increase in the demand for our services," he said.
"We are seeing a lot of young people couch surfing and jumping around, not having a stable environment, which makes it hard to achieve educational outcomes and job outcomes, amidst the housing crisis.
"We're looking at things we can do to engage with these young people, which might come down to giving them a place to stay at night."
Mr Glisson said the past few years of challenges mixed with the cost of living and growing housing crisis were to blame for the increase.
"The cost of living and the housing crisis has had a huge effect, being a teenager can be hard enough as it is," he said.
"Since we've had COVID-19, a change in how people are communicating with each other, the bushfires, it's been a hard couple of years, we are seeing the cost of living increase, the housing crisis and drug and alcohol abuse issues."
Mr Glisson said Mission Australia has to help each person in a tailored way with a holistic approach.
"If we can work with a young person or family to work out the underlying issues, that's how we can make a change," he said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
