Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Sturt Highway at Alfredtown for essential maintenance work to be carried out.
Work will include changes to the electrical network near the intersection of the highway and River Road to improve safety for transport customers.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday, July 31 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
