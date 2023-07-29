The Daily Advertiser
Junee video store Movies Plus celebrates its 40th birthday

Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Marney Wishart was eight years old when her parents opened Junee's Movies Plus video store. This month it celebrates its 40th birthday. Picture by Madeline Begley
It's been years since most video stores closed down across the country, but one Riverina business is bucking the trend as it marks a major milestone.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

