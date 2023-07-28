The Daily Advertiser
'Flying car' to feature as Wagga Wagga: Beyond 2050 conference comes to Wagga

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:08pm
Committee 4 Wagga chair Adam Drummond and CEO Scott Sanbrook at the CSU Playhouse which will host a "flying car" as part of a conference of the future to be held there next week. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga will get a glimpse into what our future could look like in the coming decades as one of the front runners for the country's first ever flying car comes to town next week.

