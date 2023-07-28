Northern Jets will look to claim their first win at Gumly Oval in five years when they face East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Jets' last victory at the venue over the Hawks was in 2018 and came courtesy of a four-goal haul from Mitch Haddrill.
Jets coach Jack Harper said that they while they hadn't won there in a couple of seasons he felt they had gone close in their last few attempts.
"It has been a while since we got a win there but in saying that we haven't been far off the mark," Harper said.
"I think the last two years we've played there we only went down by two or three goals so we haven't been that far off.
"But this year anything short of a win is probably not good enough heading into finals at this time of year for sure."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Jets will welcome back brothers Jack and Sam Fisher for the clash against the Hawks which Harper sees as a good opportunity for his side to find some consistency in their performances.
"It's just another one of those top four battles that you get excited for every now and then," he said.
"It's a bit of a challenge for us really because we've been relatively inconsistent against the other top four sides and it provides an exciting opportunity for us."
It's the first game for the Jets since their seven-point defeat at home to The Rock-Yerong Creek back in round 14.
Harper conceded it was a disappointing result against the Magpies but said they were able to take some important lessons out of the loss.
"It was a frustrating day against The Rock," he said.
"We started slowly and we gave them a three-goal head start and then we were playing catch-up footy.
"The big challenge for us moving forward is just to start well and then play our brand of footy from the get go.
"We've noticed that we've been able to close out games really well and sort of run over teams or claw ourselves reasonably close.
"But we've just got to start well and then the rest will probably take care of itself hopefully."
After a bit of a mid-season slump, the Hawks have responded in recent weeks and notched up consecutive victories against Coleambally and North Wagga.
They will also welcome back five players for the clash against the Jets with Jarrad Boumann, Trent Garner, Ayden Hill, Alex Smith and Connor Quade all returning to the Hawks' side.
Harper was expecting the Hawks to come out firing on Saturday and said the Jets would need to be on to match it with them on their home deck.
"You can never count out the Hawks to be honest," he said.
"They've been a top three side for the last five years or so.
"They might've had a bit of an inconsistent year with performances and a bad run with injuries, but they will come out firing especially on their home deck.
"We will be ready for everything they've got to throw at us."
There is a slight chance of showers for Saturday's game which could see the two sides play in somewhat damp conditions.
Harper wasn't too worried about the potential for rain and believed his side should be able to adjust to the conditions.
"With the wet weather games it turns into a scrap fest pretty quickly," he said.
"It basically comes down to which team wants it more and wants to fight harder.
"We had a scrappy one against CSU and we battled it out and won by five or six goals and the first time we played The Rock we just fell short.
"So we hold up alright in the wet and it obviously means it won't be real clean footy but I think we can fight hard enough and we should be able to get the job done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.