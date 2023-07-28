The Wagga community has been quick to rally behind a beloved Charles Sturt University student battling cancer.
Late last year CSU veterinary science student Emma Borlace was diagnosed with leukaemia - a shock to all closest to her.
The smart and generous sports fanatic is undergoing treatment out of town, but her presence here is still felt enormously.
Fellow CSU vet students Ellie Burnett and Liz Young have already raised about $3000 for the Leukaemia Foundation in support of Miss Borlace, ahead of their charity event on the weekend called Legs 4 Leukaemia.
Miss Burnett said she wanted to give back to a friend who had been quick to help her when she needed it.
"Emma is really giving and kind, we played AFL together and she used to help me with radiology because she had a better understanding of it," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
""Late last year Emma was diagnosed with leukaemia and, as a tribute to her resilience, determination and compassion we are asking our community to challenge themselves and run a half marathon or seven kilometres on Sunday."
It is those small acts of kindness that have prompted more than 150 people to get behind Miss Borlace.
"There are 160 people registered so far and I think that says a lot about the number of people Emma has touched and who want to support her even though she isn't in Wagga at the moment," Miss Burnett said.
"She is really involved in sport and is also really academic so we have incorporated the Vet Science Association Club and other clubs she was involved with in the event.
"At 11am we have two girls doing a full marathon, then at 12pm we have the 21-kilometre and then at 1pm we have a seven-kilometre loop.
"We have entries open and people can register for it and they will get a singlet. "
Those who can't participate in the event can donate online at fundraise.leukaemia.org.au/fundraisers/legs4leukaemia/legs-4-leukaemia
The event will run from 12pm this Sunday at Peter Hastie Oval at Charles Sturt University.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.