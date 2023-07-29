Live coverage: July 29-30 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Young have a new look as they look to hit back against Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday while Junee plays hosts to Gundagai with both looking to boost their finals chances while on Sunday Temora will play their last game of the regular season against Southcity.
It's another all Saturday round of Riverina League with Collingullie-Glenfield Park looking to keep their winning streak up against Turvey Park, Griffith hosts Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes heads over to Narrandera while Leeton-Whitton hosts Coolamon.
In the Farrer League, Barellan and Charles Sturt University battle it out for fifth spot, Marrar hosts North Wagga, Northern Jets travel over to face East Wagga-Kooringal while The Rock-Yerong Creek hosts Coleambally.
It's finals time in Southern Inland with a bumper day at Conolly Rugby Complex. Ag College and Tumut will play off for their season at 1.45pm before Waratahs and Wagga City both try to secure the first place in the grand final.
Both women's semis will be played almost simultaneously from 12.40pm with Griffith looking to hit back from their lone loss against Waratahs while both CSU and Ag College are looking to keep their season alive.
There's also a full round of Football Wagga on Sunday with Tolland and Lake Albert will face off, Wagga United travelling over to Hanwood, South Wagga hosts Leeton United and Young plays Tumut.
Follow all the action.
