The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Tumbarumba woman Jessie Oldfield tells of cancer's unseen side effect

By Maddie Massy-Westropp
Updated July 29 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessie Oldfield with her partner Daniel after the birth of her son Jack. Picture supplied
Jessie Oldfield with her partner Daniel after the birth of her son Jack. Picture supplied

When Jessie Oldfield was experiencing some bleeding at 23 weeks pregnant, she was worried that she had pre-eclampsia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.