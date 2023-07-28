Southern Inland teams - finals week one

Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 3.30pm
Waratahs
1 Nico Maclean, 2 Josh Allen, 3 Emilio De Fanti, 4 Harry Hosegood, 5 Eroni Naua, 6 Tom Menzies, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 Calum Marr, 9 Josh Gemmell, 10 Lachlan Condon, 11 Rob Selosse, 12 Jayden Stanton, 13 Harry Tyson, 14 Harrison Darley, 15 Lachie Day
Wagga City
1 Nepia Crowe, 2 Mikaera Smylie, 3 Tom Blanch, 4 Jacob Nielsen, 5 Monson Tuvale, 6 Tomasi Nabuliwaqa, 7 Donovan Godinet, 8 Pita Herangi, 9 Sam Trood, 10 Jesse Uhe, 11 Jone Kurusiga, 12 Noa Rabici, 13 Sheldon Tovio, 14 Waisale Sautu, 15 Steven Tracey
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 1.45pm
Ag College
1 Lachlan Christie-Johnston, 2 Pat Lemmich, 3 Alex Meades, 4 Tasman Kuhn, 5 Tom Heilman, 6 Will Quirico, 7 Riley Catts, 8 Harry Parnaby, 9 Will Crawford, 10 Samuel Nixon, 11 Mackenna Cusack, 12 Jack Wood, 13 Sam Carwardine, 14 Ryan Greenaway, 15 Josh Elworthy
Tumut
1 Chris Pianelli, 2 Joel Salusalumas, 3 Iosefo Kasetanavanua, 4 Anthony Thomas, 5 TJ Sala, 6 Tobie Faulknner, 7 Lewis Simister, 9 Jack Ketteringham, 10 Tate O'Donovan, 12 Stephen Gill, 14 Siaosi Siaosi, 15 Corey Wilson
Griffith v Waratahs
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 12.40pm
Griffith
1 Fay Saula, 2 Alexandra Parisotto, 3 Seigia Seukeni, 5 Unaisi Buadromo, 25 Sophia Kelsey, 9 Mele Lolotonga, 12 Amelia Lolotonga, 13 Lavinia Siale, 10 Jacklyn Vidler, 20 Charli Cunial, 23 Alofa Tafili, 21 Cassandra Knight, 19 Cornelia Tanielu
Waratahs
1 Milz Kubotawa, 2 Alice Driver, 3 Willow Hills, 4 Lauren Harris, 5 Holly Stephens, 9 Tarnayar Hinch, 10 Milly Lucas, 11 Jackie Macarthur, 12 Suze Waia, 13 Georgie Lindsay, 15 Amy Fowler
Minor semi-final
CSU v Ag College
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 12.50pm
CSU
1 Carmen Allen, 2 Tara Winbank, 3 Alana Nixon, 5 Olivia Keough, 8 Emma Hickey, 9 Georgia Roberts, 11 Saffron Robertson, 12 Tanaye Castles, 13 Kyezanne Holtzhausen, 14 Ellen McIntyre, 15 Dana Seward, 17 Molly Keough, 18 Sarah Martin, 19 Anwayn Francis, 20 Mia Palisi, 22 Maddison Howie
Ag College
1 Kara Yelland, 2 Georgia Jackson, 3 Ellie Burnett, 4 Liz Young, 5 Sophie Janota, 6 Breanna Hickey, 7 Megan Seis, 8 Tessa Good, 9 Alice Trevaskis, 15 Emily Lucas, 10 Emily Grafton, 12 Felicity Evans, 13 Kyotee Williams, 17 Alannah Sutton
