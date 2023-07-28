Could you imagine Daniel Andrews hosting a Royal tour? | Wheeler's Wisdom

Our family knows only too well the time and cost involved in preparing an elite athlete for world competition.
Our daughter played with the Australian softball team, travelling to places like Georgia and Hawaii, Canada, Taiwan and Japan.
The costs to the family, just to get to the top, are enormous - particularly for country athletes. For years, we travelled to Sydney weekend after weekend. This week, a grandson flies out for competition in the US.
If suddenly his big chance were to be cancelled at the last minute, he would be devastated. So I know how hundreds of athletes that have been preparing for the Commonwealth Games must feel. I know how their parents feel, having paid dearly for training, practice, competition, travel and accommodation.
When an egotistical premier like Daniel Andrews suddenly cancels the games, he is potentially devastating athletes throughout the world.
When he smirked, saying he didn't have to apologise to anybody, I thought that was one of the most offensive performances I have seen from any leader.
Andrews has form. Just as a reminder of Andrews' COVID dictatorship, right on cue almost, the Herald-Sun had a story on the same day headed "Could wearing COVID masks full time in public become Vic policy?" Control, it seems, dies hard in Victoria.
Andrews' budget blowout is either lies or incompetent planning. As Queensland's Peter Beattie said in The Age: "I don't know the detail of the Victorian circumstances but ... our budget in Queensland was $1.2 billion for the Commonwealth Games. The Queensland government insisted on us sticking within that budget, we did that. We were innovative about how to deal with the challenges."
Was a budgeting failure the real reason? I think The Daily Mail in the UK summed up the real reasons in its report. "Mr Andrews, a republican who argued in 2016 that Queen Elizabeth II should be replaced by an Australian head of state", accompanied by photos showing the Queen presenting a baton during practice for Birmingham 2022.
Republican Andrews suddenly realised that he had fallen right in. He would be the de-facto host for a Royal tour if Charles and Camilla attended the Games. Andrews would be playing second fiddle to King Charles, who spent some of his childhood in Victoria.
I can quite imagine the scheming Andrews saying to his socialist mates that he would rather suffer worldwide condemnation than promote the monarchy in Australia.
Maybe Andrews had consulted with his Chinese masters. All those subversive athletes from Britain, India, Africa, the Caribbean, celebrating their post-colonial alliance? The Chinese would have tut-tutted during the secret meeting that Andrews had recently in China.
But let us, just for a moment, consider that maybe the budget was the real reason. After all, Victoria's mismanagement has resulted in a state debt bigger that NSW and Queensland combined.
Already Queensland Labor is being asked if the Olympics are at risk.
Not to worry. Queensland expects total coal royalties to reach $10.7 billion this financial year - far more than Andrews calculated his inflated Commonwealth Games figure would be.
Queensland also has gas. Royalties are expected to be $1.6 billion in 2022-23. Victoria has gas, but Gippsland gas relinquished the leases when Andrews banned their development. Worse, Andrews expects NSW and Queensland to supply the gas Victoria needs.
The Gippsland area has proven reserves of deep gas that do not require fracking. The gas comes from deep wells, producing fresh water as well.
We need gas as a transition fuel. Victorian gas would boost Andrews' revenue. But it won't happen. Andrews' Labor mess has sent Victoria broke.
While Andrews is in power, there'll be no fun and games for Victorians.
