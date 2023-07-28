Collingullie-Glenfield Park will look to edge a step closer towards finals qualification this weekend against Turvey Park.
The Demons face a difficult task and will be without captain Matt Klemke for the clash against the Bulldogs who will be rested after having an injury scare last weekend against Wagga Tigers.
Collingullie coach Nick Perryman said it wasn't ideal to be without Klemke for such a big game but backed in his side to step up in his absence.
"Matty is going to have a week off as he obviously had a big collision on Saturday so he will get the rest," Perryman said.
"But it just gives an opportunity for the other guys to come in, he's obviously a quality player and he has set the example for others to step into his spot.
"It's not ideal losing a player of his calibre but we are really confident that if we all chip in we can somewhat cover his absence."
The Demons are currently locked on 28 points alongside the Tigers and the pair are expected to duel off for the last finals spot.
With the Tigers having the bye this weekend, the Demons have a chance to edge a game clear ahead of the final three rounds.
Perryman said it had been pleasing to get themselves back into finals contention but said they still had a number of tough tests to come in the next few weeks.
"We've given ourselves a little bit of a chance to compete for a finals spot," he said.
"Over the next month we've got three really tough games so hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and then see what happens."
Following the clash against the Bulldogs on Saturday, the Demons will then play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Griffith before travelling to Leeton to finish up the regular season.
It's a tough three-week stretch for the Demons and Perryman agreed that they should know where they sit after that patch of games.
"Yeah we will know where we are at," he said.
"Five weeks ago when we got our first win we knew it was going to be a tough seven to eight weeks.
"We've done alright so far and hopefully we can keep improving and get a few more wins on the way home."
The Demons have won their last five games and Perryman said there is a good feeling amongst the group at the moment.
"Yeah it's pretty positive to be honest," he said.
"I think a few guys have started to find a bit of form and started to get a bit of a clearer idea of their role in the team.
"But I think that we've got a lot of improving to go, the last couple of weeks we've been okay but won the games in a quarter and a bit.
"So we still want to play a full four quarters and I think that's still ahead of us hopefully."
The Bulldogs broke a three-game losing streak after defeating Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes last weekend and currently sit second on the Riverina League ladder.
Turvey Park were also far too good for the Demons in their clash back in round two and Perryman was expecting them to provide quite the test for his side.
"I'm expecting a quality outfit and I think they are one of the best sides in the competition for sure," he said.
"They gave us an absolute touch up the first time we played them and they sort of embarrassed us a little bit.
"We know the quality they have in their team and we need to be right on to be competitive tomorrow.
"We are looking forward to the contest and the challenge."
Josh Gunning also comes out of the Demons' lineup for the clash while Fergus Inglis and Tom Hines come into the side.
