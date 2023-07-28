The Daily Advertiser
Grovelands Cherries shuts down due to costs, labour struggles

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
July 29 2023 - 5:00am
Grovelands Cherries owner Kristy Barton has said goodbye to the popular orchard once and for all due to an array of struggles including costs. Picture by Les Smith
Grovelands Cherries owner Kristy Barton has said goodbye to the popular orchard once and for all due to an array of struggles including costs. Picture by Les Smith

Christmas in Wagga won't be the same this year after a popular local cherry supplier revealed it has shut up shop for good.

