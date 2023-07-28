Christmas in Wagga won't be the same this year after a popular local cherry supplier revealed it has shut up shop for good.
The family-owned Grovelands Cherries, on Oura Road east of Wagga, usually opens every year around November and traditionally trades through into the new year, employing seasonal workers and dishing out all of the cherry goods to people across the Riverina.
However, on the back of a tumultuous couple of years, orchard owner Kristy Barton said the family had decided to close for good and had already pulled out all the cherry trees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know Grovelands Cherries has ceased trading permanently," Mrs Barton said.
"Due to a combination of increased cost of inputs such as fertiliser, difficulty in getting reliable labour, age and deteriorating health of the orchard and other family and business commitments we have made the hard decision."
The announcement comes after the orchard didn't have a season in 2022 due to increasing costs and prolonged wet weather conditions.
In 2021, the Barton family was forced to open their gates later in the season due to heavy rain.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.