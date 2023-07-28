Farrer League teams - round 16

Saturday 2.10pm at Barellan Recreation Ground
BARELLAN
B: D Campbell, A Lawder, D Dore
HB: E Cody, Mitch Irvin, J Whyte
C: H McKenzie, J Taylor, J Caroll-Tape
HF: W Ellis, J Hillman, S Bourchier
F: R Best, L Patterson, M Fiore
Foll: R Irvin, D Schmetzer, Matt Irvin
Int: J Inglis, J Moala, B Conlan
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: C Watt, N Myers, A Wallace
HB: S Barrow, C Kelly, H Wakefield
C: H Robertson, T Cohalan, M Findlay
HF: W Archibald, D Rogers, B Browning
F: H Wooden, S Holgate, J Bowditch
Foll: H Armstrong, L Holmes, L Moore
Int: J Collingridge, J Steel, J Raves
Emg: S Marsden, M Burgess, J McKay
Saturday 2.10pm at Langtry Oval
MARRAR
B: C Willis, L James, F Jenkins
HB: J Jenkins, C Graetz, B Mann
C: M Rynehart, A Kent, N Cawley
HF: M Bloomfield, B Walker, T Lawler
F: C Gardner, C O'Donnell, M Deer
Foll: N Molkentin, Z Walgers, J Hedington
Int: B Toy, J Moye, C Bourke
In: J Moye, C Graetz, N Cawley, B Toy
Out: J Staines, C Walshe, M Stibbard, J Saffrey
NORTH WAGGA
B: M Thomas, L Johnson, B Carey
HB: I Bennett, K Hanlon, B Robertson
C: C Price, B Clark, H Schultz
HF: L Mauger, L McGowan, J Kerr
F: J Flood, L Harper, Z Whyte
Foll: W Harper, R Doneley, L Hart
Int: B Koetz, W Hurst, J Thompson
Saturday 2.10pm at Gumly Oval
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: N Curran, C Quade, K Argus
HB: N Scott, T Garner, H Nelson
C: A Hard, L Cuthbert, B Argus
HF: A Smith, M Tiernan, H Leddin
F: R Bourne, J Boumann, J Tiernan
Foll: C McPherson, J Turner, J Hughes
Int: K Rowbotham, A Hill, K North Flanigan
Emg: W Barby
NORTHERN JETS
B: H Grinter, M Doyle, J Parkinson
HB: J Harper, N Doyle, S Fisher
C: R Cox, M Haddrill, T Heath
HF: T Alexander, B McKinnon, C Bell
F: S Clemson, M Wallis, J Fisher
Foll: L Jones, J Lucas, L Haddrill
Int: H Roscarel, H Gaynor, N Fairman
Saturday 2.10pm at Victoria Park
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: J Cool, W Adams, R Kirkwood
HB: S Wolter, C Cool, A Ridley
C: J Hancock, R Budd, S Williams
HF: C Diessel, J Roberts, T Hannam
F: A Meyers, M Stephenson, H White
Foll: N Budd, D Roberts, T Yates
Int: D Choy, T Post, C Terlich
COLEAMBALLY
B: T Mannes, J Shaw, T Clark
HB: L Horton, B Argus, J Wynn
C: N Graham, S Tipiloura, D Thompson
HF: M White, H Tooth, K Bennett
F: J Breed (c), L Evans, B Donohue
Foll: D Mader, J Buchanan, D Bennett
Int: M Dunbar, S Breed, K Pete
Emg: B Hardy
In: K Pete
Out: B Hardy
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
