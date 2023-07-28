An elderly man and a teenager have been taken to hospital after a three-car collision on a busy Wagga highway on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Edward Street (Sturt Highway) and Docker Street intersection at about 8.30am on Friday following reports of a collision involving three vehicles - a ute, a van and a car.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated two patients at the scene, a man in his 70s who sustained an injury to his neck, and a female teenager who also sustained an injury to her neck.
Both patients were conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment, the spokesperson said.
