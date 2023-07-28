The Daily Advertiser
Man, teenager taken to Wagga hospital after three-car-crash on Edward Street

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 10:45am
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving three vehicles. Picture supplied
An elderly man and a teenager have been taken to hospital after a three-car collision on a busy Wagga highway on Friday morning.

