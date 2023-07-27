Carwardine back as Ag College looks to extend season

Sam Carwardine is looking to make up for lost time and help keep Ag College's season alive.
Carwardine returns from a three-week suspension after being red carded for a lifting tackle a month ago.
He missed wins over Waratahs and Griffith before a loss to Wagga City last week which saw Aggies drop from first to third in the final round of the season.
Now they must come through a clash with Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Carwardine is looking forward to getting back on the field.
"My time in the naughty chair is over, which is good," Carwardine said.
"I've been itching to get back.
"The boys have been playing some unreal footy so hopefully I can come back and add to it."
Carwardine will come straight back into the side after Jack Cole suffered a head knock in the 20-5 loss to Wagga City last week.
Despite slipping up last week, Carwardine is confident Aggies can respond.
"We put ourselves in the best position we could going into that final round but City just played their kind of game and played it to their absolute strength," he said.
"We know we can beat them, we've beaten every team in the comp this year so we know we can do it on our day.
"We just have to make that day occur for the next three weeks."
Carwardine has spent the last three seasons with Ag College, after initially joining Waratahs when arriving in Wagga in 2020.
He believes the side is well placed to make a real run at the title.
"It's almost three years in the making," Carwardine said.
"It started back in '21 and we've managed to keep some core players. There's a lot of boys from last year as well so it's definitely a few years in the making all coming together.
"It's been pretty unreal playing with the boys as everyone is just that keen and happy to get around each other. I think that's shown a lot in our defence.
"Blokes are willing to put themselves in front of oncoming buses just to help each other out."
Carwardine's return is one of two changes for Ag College.
Tom Heilman will return to their forward pack after missing last week's loss with a hip issue.
He replaces Alex Farquhar (shoulder) in the side.
Nick Dreissen is also set to come off the bench after missing last week.
Tumut got the better of Ag College in round one but have struggled since then against the top three sides.
However coach Tom Lamond expects a big challenge.
He's hoping the return of Heilman will be a big boost to their line out and they can get back to playing the style of football they want to.
"City did control our ruck and our game speed for the first time this year," Lamond said.
"It showed why we couldn't score any points against them until the 79th minute so we've worked on a few ruck things and a few different variations to work on how to play adaptive footy if we have to."
However Lamond wasn't too disappointed with their performance.
"City are a very big team, a very bashing team and to only have three tries against us I actually think we defended with a couple of held ups," he said.
"We just lacked a few things but have worked on that pretty hard and can't wait to see how we go this weekend."
