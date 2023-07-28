Brian Pomeroy (Letters, July 27) offers a mathematically precise, and entirely irrelevant, rebuttal of my earlier remarks about The Voice (Letters, July 17).
None of his assertions (the first three paragraphs) about what may have occurred in Europe or in Australia prior to 1788 apply to what I wrote; nor did I make any comment about, or reference to, some First Nations "nirvana atmosphere".
Likewise, the Pomeroy declaration: ("No matter how many times you try to change history it does not make it factual") is quite unrelated to anything I wrote.
The "dispossession of First Nations by force of arms followed by murders, mistreatment and overt racism" to which I referred were perpetrated by the incoming Europeans.
These are recorded facts. I further commented that the dreadful circumstances of so many First Nations today is a direct consequence of that European action - likewise, demonstrable fact.
Far from attempting to change history as seems to be the inference, my desire is that the reality of history be acknowledged.
In the context of this discussion and of alarmist prognostications about what might happen in the event that the referendum is successful, I draw attention to the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Act which set up the referendum. It outlines what will be added to the Constitution and the purpose of these additions.
1. to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia; 2. to provide for the establishment of a new constitutional entity called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice; 3. to set out the core representation-making function of the Voice; and 4. to confer upon the Parliament legislative power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.
Note the final element. We must not lose sight of the fact that Parliament, i.e. the body WE elect, retains control over all aspects of The Voice.
In the "Voice" referendum, the current trend for Yes-advocates is to assert that the addition of a new, constitutionally enshrined chamber of government will have no effect whatever on most people.
The unspoken conclusion is that it would be, thus, simply churlish for anyone to vote No.
Hence, for example, letter-writer Maureen Donlon (July 21) claims that "for 97 per cent of us the voice will have no impact" but for the other 3 per cent it could be a "lifesaver". By 'closing the gap', presumably.
No, that's very wrong. Ms Donlon, herself, states that "no legislation affecting Indigenous people can be passed" without Voice "consultation". Hello - all legislation affects Indigenous people; we're all Australian!
Everything from the Federal Budget to AUKUS affects Australians regardless of our race of origin.
So, a racially exclusive chamber of review ('The Voice') can 'consult' on anything it wants that comes before Parliament. It will also, according to the constitutional wording, be able to "suggest" whatever else it wants whenever it wants.
That's a far cry from the good-old-Aussie, 'give it a go' slogan the Left have now installed as their mantra, replacing their previous evocation of warm and fuzzy vibes; which, while hilarious, at least sounded a bit less reckless.
Australians are proud of their unique wildlife and would be shocked that we have the world's worst record for mammal extinction.
As recently as two years ago, then environment minister Sussan Ley announced a further 12 Australian mammals were extinct bringing the total to 34. These included the desert bettong, broad-cheeked hopping mouse and Nullarbor barred bandicoot.
Incredibly, Australia has more than 1900 threatened species with over 1300 at risk of extinction.
In the Wagga region, for example, 161 animals and plants are threatened including the vulnerable Long-nosed potoroo.
But why? The main causes of extinction are predation by feral animals and habitat destruction through land clearing, and climate change is catching up.
Last year, environment minister Tanya Plibersek, launched the Threatened Species Action Plan pledging no new extinctions and conservation of at least 30 per cent of Australia's land mass.
Her Nature Repair Market Bill has been delayed because of concerns that tradeable biodiversity certificates used to offset habitat destruction elsewhere still allows environmental decline to continue.
In 2020, Professor Graeme Samuel said the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act was "ineffective and not fit to address current or future environmental challenges." He went on to make 38 recommendations which are still under consideration by the minister.
Like climate change, Australia is dragging the chain on biodiversity protection. It's time we got our act together.
