Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt is excited to test herself against the world's best after receiving a wildcard for the upcoming PTO Asia Open.
Held in Singapore on August 19, Kahlefeldt is one of four wildcards to be offered a spot alongside Amelia Watkinson, Ruth Astle and Penny Slater.
Kahlefeldt was looking forward to competing in the race and was thrilled to receive a wildcard spot for the event.
"I'm really excited," Kahlefeldt said.
"When they announced that there will be a PTO race in Singapore at the beginning of the year I was like this is definitely going to be on my list if I can get there.
"But it's quite difficult as they take only 20 people so I was like it's still on my list and we'll see.
"So when they emailed me that there was an opportunity to get a wildcard I said yep without even thinking, I'm definitely going for it."
Kahlefeldt is preparing to compete at this years World Championships in Kona in October and said that the open will assist her in a number of ways.
"It helps as another motivation just to break the long term goals to one closer," she said.
"The training gets easier and I'm more motivated even in this cold Wagga winter so mentally it helps.
"But then also Singapore is going to be hot and humid which Kona definitely will be as well.
"So that helps as well to try and race hard in hot and humid conditions."
With such a quality field, Kahlefeldt was setting modest expectations for herself in Singapore.
"I mean top 10 would be great," she said.
"But there is the top 20 people racing so it'll be really hard but I'm hoping to fight hard and see how I go."
Kahlefeldt has been in strong recent form and took out the Airlie Beach Triathlon ahead of Slater over the weekend.
