The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Radka Kahlefeldt will compete in the PTO Asia Open on August 19 after receiving a wildcard berth

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radka Kahlefeldt will compete in the PTO Asia Open on August 19 after receiving a wildcard berth. Picture from PTO
Radka Kahlefeldt will compete in the PTO Asia Open on August 19 after receiving a wildcard berth. Picture from PTO

Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt is excited to test herself against the world's best after receiving a wildcard for the upcoming PTO Asia Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.