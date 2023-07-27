GETTING everything in order for finals football will be a key focus for Marrar when they step out for their last home game of the season on Saturday.
The Bombers have just two home and away games remaining for the season so will be looking to be firing on all cylinders when they take on North Wagga at Langtry Oval.
Marrar have won five straight as they go about ramping up their premiership defence and are set to take on Northern Jets in the qualifying final no matter the result of their last two games.
North Wagga won the second half against Marrar earlier in the year in the Bombers' 21-point victory so Bombers coach Cal Gardner is not taking them lightly.
"Obviously North Wagga are going to come out to win this game so first and foremost we have to make sure we turn up with the right attitude for four quarters," Gardner said.
"They're a good, young, energetic team who we need to make sure we show respect to and turn up to get the four points.
"But obviously also for us the focus for us is building towards finals. It's as much about the process as it is about the result this week.
"We've got to make sure we're going about things the right way and playing the type of footy that can win big games."
Premiership Marrar player Billy Toy is likely to come in for his first senior game on Saturday against the Saints.
Toy underwent shoulder surgery in the off-season and came back through reserve grade last week.
Cane Graetz will return after missing the win over Temora, while Jackson Moye is also a chance to come back in.
Josh Staines is in some doubt with an ankle injury, while key defender Harry Reynolds is due back from injury in the final round against Coleambally.
Key forward Brad Turner won't be back after suffering what has turned out to be a season-ending knee injury in round two.
Gardner said there's still work to be done before finals.
"There's little things we need to hone in on," he said.
"Like last week there was a bit of a lapse in the last quarter so we've got to make sure we're playing four quarters of footy. And some basic skill and touch errors let us down last week so we've worked on those things at training this week and I hope to see an improvement from the boys."
With only a road trip to Coleambally in the final round left before finals after this week, Gardner hopes they can finish off their last home game in style.
"Last home game for the year so hopefully we get a good crowd there and can get a good win," he said.
"It's crazy to think it's the last home game already, it's gone that quick this season."
