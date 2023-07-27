The risk of a similar flood event to 2022 has many farmers along the Riverina's southern rivers system calling on authorities to utilise air space rules in dam management.
Managed by WaterNSW and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Hume Dam was sitting on 2870 of 3005 gigalitres - 96 per cent - on Tuesday, with plans to fill it early in August.
This has Louise Burge, Prairie Home, between Tocumwal and Deniliquin, fearful of another big flood event in the area, similar to that of 2016 and 2022.
Just this Monday, July 24, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor to moderate flood warning for the Murray and Edward rivers.
In other news
The warning said the Murray River at Torrumbarry Weir was at 7.45 metres and rising slowly, above the minor flood level (7.30 metres).
It said levels at the weir may reach around 7.50 metres later this week with minor flooding.
On the Edward River, the warning said minor flooding is occurring at Deniliquin and moderate flooding may develop downstream at Stevens Weir this week.
Mrs Burge, a NSW Farmers delegate, put forward a Deniliquin branch motion at last week's annual conference for the association to advocate to the MDBA and NSW Government to ensure air space rules are utilised to avoid major flooding risks.
"The MDBA's 2012 regulatory impact statement, which went with the basin plan, identified certain valleys in the Murray Darling Basin would have higher and more concentrated negative impacts as a result of the basin plan," she said.
"But those impact assessments were limited to irrigators or irrigation dependent communities.
"There was no assessment of any adverse impacts from political targets in relation to riparian landowners - people and towns living along the river.
"And there was no assessment at all of how political decisions were going to elevate flooding risks in the Murray and Goulburn River systems."
Why is it acceptable in this day and age to fill the Hume Dam to as near capacity as possible in these very wet conditions?- Louise Burge, Prairie Home, between Tocumwal and Deniliquin
Air space rules for the Hume Dam allow it to be drawn down to 87pc, giving river operators options to reduce the risk of significant flooding in the Murray region.
Mrs Burge cannot understand the reasoning behind ignoring these rules.
In fact, her property Prairie Home has been divided for three months now due to flooding.
"Why is it acceptable in this day and age to fill the Hume Dam to as near capacity as possible in these very wet conditions when there are known flooding risks?" she said.
"The Murray Darling Basin Authority has advised me they are going to fill Hume Dam in the first or second week of August.
"This is despite the Murray catchment receiving 50 per cent above average rainfall this year.
"The catchments and river system are primed for a disaster with the Murray River and associated areas in levels of minor flooding.
"If there's one more significant rain event, we'll repeat the flooding of 2022 and 2016.
"Why is this acceptable?"
The Murray Darling Basin Authority did not respond to The Land's questions at the time of print.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.