As the community prepares to commemorate those killed in service upon the 50th year since the end of the Vietnam War, the search remains for the family of two Riverina veterans who never came home.
A vigil will be held at the Wagga Monumental Cemetery to commemorate the Vietnam War veterans killed in service and residents are being called to mark the day in their calendars.
Wagga RSL sub-branch trustee David Gardiner said the idea of the vigil is to get volunteers and people to the gravesites of all the veterans killed in Vietnam and pay tribute to them.
"There were 523 veterans killed in Vietnam," Mr Gardiner said.
"The idea is to have a service to remember and pay respects to them on the 50th year anniversary of the war's end.
"It's an act we shouldn't forget and it's about paying our respects to those we lost."
Mr Gardiner is hoping to get as many people to the vigil as possible.
The sub-branch is also hoping to reach the family of Riverina Vietnam veterans Jack Fitzgerald and John Slattery.
"Jack Fitzgerald went to the Vietnam War from Wagga as a warrant officer and was killed in Vietnam in 1970 - he was with the Australian Army Training Team," Mr Gardiner said.
The vigil will commence at 11am at the Wagga Monumental Cemetery on Thursday, August 3.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
