Work to tighten bolts on a temporary road-over-rail bridge will shut a section of a major Riverina highway for a day next week.
Transport for NSW has warned changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Burley Griffin Way as the work on the bridge at Wallendbeen takes place on August 1.
The work includes bolt tightening and general maintenance.
As a result, the Burley Griffin Way will be closed between Stockinbingal and the Olympic Highway intersection at Wallendbeen between 7am and 6pm.
All traffic will be detoured via the Olympic Highway through Cootamundra during the closure period.
Transport for NSW said it would make every effort to minimise impacts on the community and would reopen the highway as quickly as possible after work is complete.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Please allow up to 15 minutes extra travel time while work is under way," a spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
The temporary bridge, which was installed after the existing permanent structure was damaged by heavy rainfall and flooding in 2021 and had to be demolished, has been at the centre of recent community uproar.
Users of the bridge have voiced concerns over a months-long halt in the construction of a new permanent structure.
Transport for NSW held a community information session in the town earlier this month and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has called on the government agency and the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to resolve an impasse that has stalled the project.
Construction of the permanent bridge began last November and was expected to take 12 months, but works at the site have been at a standstill since March.
Transport for NSW said rail possession arrangements with the ARTC were required in order to complete the project and it had been in "complex negotiations ... for a number of months".
"Carrying out construction within a live rail corridor requires a collaborative approach between TfNSW and the rail infrastructure manager," a spokesperson said in early July.
"Trains cannot operate while work is carried out within the rail corridor.
"On these occasions, the rail infrastructure manager hands the corridor over to TfNSW, which takes 'possession' of the track. During these periods, special protective measures are used to prevent access by unauthorised trains."
The spokesperson said one more "possession" was expected to happen later in 2023, with work expected to restart on-site in coming months.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.