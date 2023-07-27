Unable to find work locally, radiographer Mikaela Cole moved to Canberra this year, but that hasn't stopped the premiership winning player and coach from taking the court with her beloved Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Stepping away from coaching this season, Cole said she couldn't imagine her life without playing in the Riverina League on a weekend, so made the decision to travel back home every Friday to play.
"I finished university and unfortunately there were no jobs available in Wagga, the closest I could get was Canberra, so here I am," Cole said.
"Work's going really well here, and I manage to also play netball here and fit that in, so it's been very busy.
"Mango is a massive part of my life, and the club culture is really great.
"A lot of my friends are there as well and we've had such a successful last couple of years, I just feel like my life wouldn't feel the same without playing, so I'm quite happy to travel back and have a run out there every week."
Playing with Arawang in the ACT State League on a Friday night, Cole then travels to Wagga, ready to play with Goannas on a Saturday.
Unable to train locally, she said the State League opportunity has not only helped her as a netballer, but done well to get her on a court during the week before returning home.
"It's great to get another game under the belt because I'm not training with Mango, so I wanted to get another dose of netball in somewhere," she said.
"I wanted to try my luck at a strong competition over here, so tried out for a few different teams and Arawang seemed to have a really good culture, very similar to Mango, so it's definitely something I enjoy over here."
After an undefeated season in 2022, Mangoplah's dominance has been tested well by both Coolamon and Griffith this season, with the ladder tighter than ever before.
Cole said it's been an exciting year to play, never knowing how each game will fall.
She did concede however the travel is made much easier playing for a well performing side, saying the drive would feel much longer if they were being pummelled each week.
"It makes the travel a lot more worthwhile when we are competitive and peaking towards the back end of the season," she said.
"I think it's going to be a very competitive finals series, I don't think it's anyone's title yet, it's going to be competitive and it's going to be a big fight right to the end.
"It's just great that we're bringing this standard of netball to the RFL, I feel like this is the strongest I've seen it in quite a few years, we're really having to put 110 per cent in against those top six teams."
Moving away has also relieved Cole of her coaching duties, which she says has freed her to focus on just enjoying her game.
Complimenting the work of co-coaches Lisa Reynoldson, Marie Hope and Shannan Cohalan for their work this season.
"I'm glad to be taking that step back and focusing on playing this year, having those three coaches though has been amazing," she said.
"That's three sets of experienced eyes, one on court leader, and Lisa and Marie who have worked with the group for quite some time.
"For them to work with both the A and A reserves this year is super impressive and I think it really helps bring the squads together nicely, and obviously it's working well with both teams having such success this year."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
