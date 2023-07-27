The Daily Advertiser
Mikaela Cole now lives in Canberra, but that hasn't stopped her playing in Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 27 2023 - 4:30pm
Mikaela Cole has been running herself between Canberra and Wagga to play with the Goannas. Picture by Les Smith
Unable to find work locally, radiographer Mikaela Cole moved to Canberra this year, but that hasn't stopped the premiership winning player and coach from taking the court with her beloved Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

