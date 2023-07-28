Angus Lourey is looking forward to returning for Wagga Heat's clash against Blacktown on Sunday.
Lourey has missed the Heat's past six games whilst being over in the United States with the AUSA Hoops Program and was excited to return to face the Storm at PCYC Stadium this weekend.
"We unfortunately had a bye when I got back," Lourey said.
"So I'm super keen to get back with the boys and play."
The young forward admitted to following on with the Heat's progress while he was over in the US and said that he was happy with their performances.
"There was a few wins and a few unfortunate losses," he said.
"But I was happy with the boys performance and it was good to see them get up in a few of those games."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Heat went down to the Storm on the road back in round 10 however sit one win ahead of them on the Waratah League ladder.
A slow start cost the Heat in that round 10 clash and Lourey said they would need to improve on a couple of key areas if they wanted to get the result the second time around.
"We have got to be more focused and play with a lot more energy," he said.
"A few of our away games have just been long car trips but we really have no excuse this time."
The Heat have nearly played a full season on their new home courts at PCYC Stadium which has provided them mixed results.
Lourey admitted that it took a while to adjust to the new courts but said he felt the Heat were starting to play some good basketball at their new home.
"It definitely took a while to adjust to the courts I'd say personally," he said.
"But I like them a lot and as the season has gone on we've had our shooters in Jacob Edwards and Zac Maloney really get comfortable.
"I feel like they've found a bit of a groove with the new courts and it's been a lot better as the season has gone on."
The clash against the Storm kicks off a stretch of three home games to finish off the season for the Heat as they host the second-placed Hills Hornets and sixth-placed St George Saints Red next weekend.
Victory in any one of their three remaining games will see the Heat avoid the Waratah League wooden spoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.