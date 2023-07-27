CONFIDENCE in your own ability to do the job properly and the simple art of respect have been the cornerstones of Darryl McLean's 48-year career as a steward.
The racing community will farewell one of the sport's characters on Monday when McLean officiates his final meeting at Corowa.
McLean will hang up the binoculars after a 48-year career as a steward in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA).
He considers himself one of the lucky ones after being able to spend his entire career from his Wagga base rather than the nomadic lifestyle that can often be associated with the profession.
McLean was transferred from Wangaratta to Wagga as a furniture salesman and was playing footy at Tigers when an advertisement in The Daily Advertiser caught his attention all those years ago.
"I was a punter. That's how I got interested in horses, and also breeding. I've been a real horse breeding student for years," McLean explained.
"An ad come up in The Daily Advertiser looking for a race day steward. I think there was quite a few people put in for it but anyway I was put on a month's probation and after a month they said you'll be right to go."
It proved a good decision by the stewards and McLean has never looked back since.
He juggled his role as a part-time steward with his work at the furniture store for 10 years before a full-time opportunity came up in racing.
McLean then spent 18 years full-time and has continued with the team since.
"I'll miss it for sure. Forty-eight years in anyone's life is a big thing," he said.
"I've been lucky enough to spend the whole 48 years here in Wagga. I've never had to move away. That's unheard of (in stewarding), I don't know of any other steward that can say that but I was fortunate enough that I did have other outside business interests, which I couldn't just walk away from and leave and they were terrific and acknowledged that.
"I got to know everyone right through from the north-east Victorian trainers, the Canberra blokes and all the ones from the western districts and the central districts, that come and raced here, I got to know them all pretty well over that period of time."
While stewards have the tough and often unpopular job of policing the sport, McLean is held in high regard across the industry for his integrity, fairness and ability to share a joke.
McLean says the key is respect.
"I was working for about two weeks when the president of the SDRA at the time was a man named Mr Armstrong and he came from Deniliquin. He was a politician and a very highly recommended and highly respected racing administrator," he told.
"He was at Gundagai this day and he was sitting down and said you're Darryl, and I said yes, he said I'm Mr Armstrong, can I just have a couple of words with you, you're just starting out as a steward and I said yes. He said I'll give you a little bit of advice son, he said you treat people with respect and you'll find they'll treat you with respect back.
"And I've always tried to treat everyone on the same level, whether they've got money, whatever walk of life they come from. I've always tried to treat them the same and I've always tried to treat them with respect.
"Of course, there's been times where I've had to stand on people, it's a tough job. I've had jockeys I've given months to and they've shook me by the hand and said thanks very much for a fair hearing. And that sort of thing.
"That's what I've found, I put my longevity down to how I was trained in the first place. Angus Ross, Michael Hickey, John Boyd and Neil Gorham. They were back in the hard old days, you had to be able to read a race and near enough wasn't good enough. It had to be done properly.
"That initial training I had through those people stuck with me right throughout my career because I never ever walked onto a racecourse thinking that I wouldn't be able to handle something. I've always had the confidence in being able to handle whatever comes my way.
"And it's one of those jobs where you just don't know day to day what's going to come along or what's going to happen. Things come up when you least expect it. But if you've had the right training in the first place, you know how to handle it."
A lot has changed in the world over the last 50 years and racing is no different.
McLean rates Green Ridge as the most memorable racehorse of his time. He also fondly recalls the feats of Allez Bijou, Ossie Cossie, Pride Of Indies, Prince Of Indies and Aura Lad.
He witnessed three generations of the Freyers and the Loys and rates the Hoysteds, Hal, Jim and Mick, up there as good as any.
McLean oversaw the likes of Peter Robl, Luke Nolen, Jye McNeil, Tyler Schiller and Tim Clark begin their riding careers in the region and has a big opinion of Molly Bourke, who he believes can make it at metropolitan level with the right opportunities.
He was there when equine influenza threatened to bring the industry to its knees and officiated on the infamous Wagga Gold Cup day without a crowd thanks to COVID.
But McLean said the 1990 Wagga Gold Cup will be the race day that stays with him forever.
"When Mill Court won the Wagga Cup clearly stands out in my mind. I still shake about it now when you talk about it," he said.
"Bob Tyack was a local trainer, he and his wife only a few weeks prior had learnt that their little daughter, she had an incurable disease.
"They had the horse Mill Court in the Wagga Cup and it came home down the outside and won at 10 or 12-1.
"I've never seen so many people crying at the races.
"Bob and his wife were just standing there with their arms wrapped around each other. I'll tell you, I was crying.
"There was a huge crowd, and all of Wagga were barracking for Mill Court. And when Allan Hull said here comes Mill Court, everyone just stood up.
"It was unbelievable.
"When you've been there for 48 years, you see people that are elated that their horses win and it sort of becomes second nature to you. But that was one day that really did stand out in my mind."
McLean says the introduction of the TAB changed the sport forever.
"I can go back prior to TAB days and there used to be two race meetings every Saturday at the SDRA. Albury was one week and Wagga was the next, and somewhere else as well. Lots of time there was three meetings," he recalled.
"There used to be over 20 bookmakers at every meeting and big strong bookmaking rings where they would get you set. Farmers that had done well on the farm, owned horses, they'd come in with lots of money, the bookies would stand up there and take it.
"Wagga used to have 30 meetings a year back in those days and the only midweek meetings were the Wagga Cup Thursday-Friday and the two-day picnic meeting. It was huge.
"When TAB came along, when I first started they raced for $1000. $700 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third. And the TAB came along and all the money changed then, the clubs got more money, it was better for the owners, trainers and everybody but the crowds started falling away because they could sit at home and watch it on TV.
"There used to be atmosphere at the races, they'd all get down to the Commercial Club on a Friday afternoon after work, the bookies would be there, the punters would be there, the owners were there, us stewards used to be there, they would all be walking around talking and there was a buzz, the races are on tomorrow, they're all talking about what's going to win and what's not going to win.
"Unfortunately now you get down there for a mid-week meeting and there's a couple of hundred people there at very best.
"Things have changed a lot that way."
So after 48 years in the game, McLean decided it was time to retire.
"It was probably a couple of months ago. When the time comes, you know yourself, when it's time to give it away," he said.
"They've got a really good young panel, the stewards now that are coming through and they're very keen and doing a damn good job.
"My time's now, it's time for me to go."
As for what McLean will miss most?
"The people I work with. I've worked with some terrific people," he said.
"Going back a few years now, Wagga was a training centre for stewards. They had a really experienced stewards panel at the time, Angus Ross, Michael Hickey, John Boyd and Neil Gorham and those blokes that had been in the game for years.
"They used to send the cadets down from Sydney, they would stay here for a couple of years and they would move them back somewhere else. You're talking about blokes like Jamie Steer, Terry Bailey, Peter Chadwick, Mark Van Gestel, there has been dozens and dozens of others too.
"Another young bloke who is going really well and I reckon he's got the makings of going all the way is Jason Shultz."
And as for his feelings come after correct weight is declared in the last at Corowa on Monday?
"I don't think it will hit me for a while," he said.
"It will hit me when the next Wagga race meeting comes along and I don't have to go to it. That might be the time that it will really sink in."
McLean said there were a few people that without their support and guidance he wouldn't be where he is today.
"I couldn't do the job without my loving wife Pauline and the support she has given me," he said.
"Michael Hickey had a very big influence on my career, he taught me a lot and took me under his wing. He's still a very good friend of mine today.
"The blokes that I've worked with in the SDRA over the years, the part-time stewards, the race day stewards, what great blokes they were and they were the ones that kept me going. They were really good blokes to work with."
McLean will keep busy with his farm on the outskirts of Wagga. He and wife Pauline also enjoy the breeding side and plan to race horses into the future.
"I'll still go to the races and meet up with people on the other side of the fence," he said.
