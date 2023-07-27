The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Long-time Wagga steward Darryl McLean retires from racing after 48 years

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time Wagga steward Darryl McLean at his last meeting at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Monday. He will retire after the race meeting at Corowa on Monday. Picture by Kylie Shaw, Trackpix Racing Photography
Long-time Wagga steward Darryl McLean at his last meeting at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Monday. He will retire after the race meeting at Corowa on Monday. Picture by Kylie Shaw, Trackpix Racing Photography

CONFIDENCE in your own ability to do the job properly and the simple art of respect have been the cornerstones of Darryl McLean's 48-year career as a steward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.