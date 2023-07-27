The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Retro look as Young try to fire back into top three

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Sell, Jesse Corcoran, Nic Hall and Nick Cornish in Young's retro jumpers for their charity round against Tumut at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
Jeff Sell, Jesse Corcoran, Nic Hall and Nick Cornish in Young's retro jumpers for their charity round against Tumut at Alfred Oval on Saturday.

Young are looking to get their place in Group Nine's top three back, starting with a win over Tumut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.