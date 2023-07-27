Retro look as Young try to fire back into top three

Young are looking to get their place in Group Nine's top three back, starting with a win over Tumut.
The Cherrypickers dropped to fourth after a loss to Temora last week, and are now two points behind the Blues and Dragons on the tight ladder.
They are fourth on points differential with Kangaroos, who have another bye this week, jumping ahead of them coming off the 34-12 loss.
Young scored the opening two tries last week before conceding the next six.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish thought a controversial try leading into half-time really changed the momentum of the clash.
They then couldn't recover in the second half.
"It was similar to the Kangaroos game where we started off, were doing our things and we then just go away from what we're good at which is just rolling down the field and getting completions," Cornish said.
Cornish was disappointed to have let their good start slip.
Sticking to what works for them is something he wants to see improve against the Blues, who are coming off two big wins following a loss to Temora themselves.
"We just have to stay in the game and even if it is a little bit boring just stick to our structure no matter what," Cornish said.
"If it's working it's working.
"We just have to stick with it even if we have to play boring footy."
Young hopes to have star fullback Nic Hall and second rower Jonah Latu back from injuries this week.
They both need to get through training on Friday but Brock Sing and Tom Demeio, who both picked up problems in the loss to Temora, will take their places in the side.
Cornish hopes the side can be inspired by what shapes as a big day for the club.
The Cherrypickers will be sporting a different look at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
They will be wearing special retro jumpers to commemorate their centenary season as part of their charity round.
This year the club will be raising funds for Hilltops Suicide Prevention and Young Crisis Accommodation Centre.
Cornish hopes he can rise to the occasion.
"We know how important a win is to maintain our spot in the finals, I think we can potentially still fall out if we lose every game so we just need to secure a win," he said.
"It's our last home game too."
Meanwhile Tumut have named an unchanged line up as they look to keep themselves on top of the ladder with just one more game to play before their finals campaign begins.
