

"I wanted them to connect with someone who could give them insights into those STEM career pathways that weren't a teacher."



Attending the program has been game-changing for some students like year nine student Naha Jissoy who said the program has given her the push she needed to choose chemistry as one of her electives.



"It's been good, I didn't know how many jobs there were," she said.



"I had thought STEM was just scientists and mathematicians."



Fellow year nine student Gypsy McDonnell said the day was an eye-opener to all of the STEM careers pathways there are.



"One girl said she wasn't good at maths and now she's an engineer," she said.



Natasha Lajdes, also a year nine student, said it was empowering to meet all of the women who have been successful in their roles.



"It's guided me to see that not all jobs are difficult for women to attain in male-dominated fields," she said.



"I loved hearing from those who said they had built themselves up from minimum wages to now being in super successful careers."



Architect and business owner Gioia Gianniotis was among the presenters at the event who said she wanted to do something about the declining numbers.



"Over the years I have seen the numbers aren't changing, we're not seeing as many women taking up the kind of roles within STEM," she said.



