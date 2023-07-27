Young ambitious students at Mater Dei Catholic School attended the Girls in STEM High Tea on Thursday, gaining vital insight into the various career pathways that are available to them after school.
The STEM ( Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program is in its second year and is held by the school, with organisers hoping to expand in the future.
Mater Dei Catholic College Leader of learning, digital technology and STEM Courtney Freebody said the event was attended by 32 mentors, as well as presenters from different STEM industries.
"The students and mentors work together on different challenges, we've also had different presenters talking to the girls about their journeys so that our girls get the experience of what the diversity is like with STEM," she said.
Ms Freebody was made aware of the staggering low statistics of female students engaging in STEM subjects in years 11 and 12 across the state, and further research showed a similar trend at the school.
"Our female students are tending not to choose those subjects. When I looked at that I thought well how can we open up those doors so the girls could not be afraid to choose those subjects," she said.
"I wanted them to connect with someone who could give them insights into those STEM career pathways that weren't a teacher."
Attending the program has been game-changing for some students like year nine student Naha Jissoy who said the program has given her the push she needed to choose chemistry as one of her electives.
"It's been good, I didn't know how many jobs there were," she said.
"I had thought STEM was just scientists and mathematicians."
Fellow year nine student Gypsy McDonnell said the day was an eye-opener to all of the STEM careers pathways there are.
"One girl said she wasn't good at maths and now she's an engineer," she said.
Natasha Lajdes, also a year nine student, said it was empowering to meet all of the women who have been successful in their roles.
"It's guided me to see that not all jobs are difficult for women to attain in male-dominated fields," she said.
"I loved hearing from those who said they had built themselves up from minimum wages to now being in super successful careers."
Architect and business owner Gioia Gianniotis was among the presenters at the event who said she wanted to do something about the declining numbers.
"Over the years I have seen the numbers aren't changing, we're not seeing as many women taking up the kind of roles within STEM," she said.
"They need to be able to see the potential of so many different careers."
