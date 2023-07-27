The Daily Advertiser
Mater Dei Catholic College Girls in STEM High Tea a success

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 27 2023 - 8:00pm
Year 9nine Mater Dei Catholic College students Neha Jissoy, Gypsy McDonnell and Natasha Lajdes 'drop test' their balsa wood plane with architect Gioia Gianniotis. Picture by Madeline Begley
Young ambitious students at Mater Dei Catholic School attended the Girls in STEM High Tea on Thursday, gaining vital insight into the various career pathways that are available to them after school.

The STEM ( Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program is in its second year and is held by the school, with organisers hoping to expand in the future.

Mater Dei Catholic College Leader of learning, digital technology and STEM Courtney Freebody said the event was attended by 32 mentors, as well as presenters from different STEM industries.

"The students and mentors work together on different challenges, we've also had different presenters talking to the girls about their journeys so that our girls get the experience of what the diversity is like with STEM," she said.

Ms Freebody was made aware of the staggering low statistics of female students engaging in STEM subjects in years 11 and 12 across the state, and further research showed a similar trend at the school.

"Our female students are tending not to choose those subjects. When I looked at that I thought well how can we open up those doors so the girls could not be afraid to choose those subjects," she said.

