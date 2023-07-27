'Of course it was me': Man cops lifetime Woolies ban, attacks ATM

The Daily Advertiser
Guilty pleas after Forest Hill man Cameron James Moloney breaches supermarket ban, rams ATM

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 28 2023 - 9:04am, first published July 27 2023 - 6:00pm
A Forest Hill man who breached a lifetime Woolworths ban and caused $4000 worth of damage when he rammed an ATM with a shopping trolley will learn his fate next month after admitting to the crimes.

