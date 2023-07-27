COUNTRY music star Travis Collins is revelling in parenthood as his latest album drops.
Having released Any Less Anymore mid-month, the dad to Ava, 18 months, said he and his wife Bec were expecting a son later this year.
"Parenthood continues to change me," he said.
"For the first time in my life I started to think 10 years or 15 years down the track.
"You're not the most important person in your life anymore!
"It's a long journey and you want to be fit and healthy to make the most of it."
The #1 ARIA Country charting and multi-award-winning artist released his ninth studio album on June 16 through ABC Music.
Working with Stuart Stuart (Sheppard, The Veronicas and Lee Kernaghan), Collins collaborated with songwriters from around the globe including The Wolfe Brothers and Lindsay Ell.
"Any Less Anymore is about making the most of each day, learning to appreciate yourself, family and the moment," Collins said.
"Over the past couple of years, we've all had life changed or disrupted in some way.
"Initially, that was terrifying. However, as we went further forward, I tried to embrace change and I learned it wasn't all bad.
"For the first time in my adult life, I had to learn be still. Calm. In one place. Which was tough for a guy whose wife calls him 'Jet Stream'. Turns out it was the reset and break I didn't even know I needed."
Growing up in south-west Sydney in a housing commission home as one of six siblings, Collins said times were tough but it was a happy childhood.
"There wasn't a lot of money but we always had music," he said.
"We were our own entertainment!"
A proud ambassador for R U OK, Collins lost his father-in-law to suicide.
"In the aftermath of that great loss, it was R U OK that made the best sense to me. They equip people with the skills to recognise the signs that could make a difference. I'm very passionate about that."
