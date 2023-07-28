Full of grog, man attacked his partner when she pleaded with him to stop drinking

A Tumbarumba man had been drinking heavily and was acting strangely not long before assaulting his partner and her daughter, leaving them both in hospital.
Patrick Pyke's attack left his partner of 18 months with two broken ribs and loose teeth.
The daughter, who had come to her mother's aid when he turned on the older woman, suffered concussion and a laceration inside her mouth from which she bled.
Pyke, 58, of Heinecke Lane, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possessing a shortened firearm without authority.
Police who arrived on scene after the assaults on November 30, 2022, were alerted to the existence of a shortened shotgun by the partner.
She told them Pyke stored the gun, for which he did not have a licence or permit, inside her locked gun safe in a shed on the property.
Pyke, who appeared before magistrate Sally McLaughlin via a video link to Junee jail, where he is being held bail refused, will be sentenced on August 15.
The court was told, in agreed Director of Public Prosecutions facts, how Pyke and the daughter, now 21, were at home alone that November day, the partner, now 52, having gone out.
About 5pm, Pyke and the younger woman had a conversation that she "thought was out of character" for him.
Her mother returned about 6pm and noticed that Pyke had been drinking and had gone out to a shed on their property.
She followed him out there and asked whether he was going to drink even more alcohol as he had "consumed a fair bit".
They argued, then she asked him to stop drinking and asked him not to yell.
Pyke pushed her over, with her daughter witnessing her mother landing in a bush outside.
The daughter rushed over in fear for her mother's safety, hitting Pyke several times to get him to stop.
"The offender then turned around and took hold of (the daughter) and hit her face, causing her to fall on to the concrete."
Pyke's partner grabbed him by the shoulder and tried to get him away from her daughter.
But Pyke grabbed his partner and pushed her into a pine retaining wall and then struck her in the mouth.
The court was told the daughter got off the ground and once again tried to stop Pyke, who struck his partner to the mouth again.
The daughter then fled to the house, from where she called Triple-0.
Police arrived soon after, immediately noticing how both victims were "in distress" and suffering from various injuries.
