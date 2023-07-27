For Korean War veterans Harry Edmonds and John Sullivan, the marking of the 70th year since the Korean Armistice Agreement signing, ceasing hostilities in Korea, is personal.
The war between Korea's north and south went on for three years and robbed Australia of 339 men, including 44 from the Riverina, in the process.
Mr Sullivan was among those who made it home, but like many who served and their loved ones, he made the ultimate sacrifice.
"Not only do I remember the end of the Korean War, but particularly, I lost my best friend in Korea," he said.
"I remember him, particularly, and all of the other fellows who never came back.
"It was a sad, sad day."
Mr Edmonds said it is for that reason they continue to mark the occasion, in order to pay respect to those lost at war.
Wagga RSL Sub-Branch president Rod Cooper said it is also important to ensure Australia's history is passed on to younger generations.
"Going forward as a nation we can't afford to forget what our generations before us have given up in service of Australia," he said.
"I think it would be very difficult [to understand what veterans and their loved ones have been through] unless you walked in their shoes."
Group captain Jeffrey Howard said it is important current service members honour the sacrifices not only made by our veterans, but of their families.
"Having veterans who served in that conflict here today for this commemoration is a real privilege," he said.
"When you wear the uniform, it's not just something that you take off and wear the next day, those acts of service and getting up and being ready are most important and deeply valued."
