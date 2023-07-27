The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga veterans mark 70 years since the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 27 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Korean War veterans John Sullivan and Harry Edmonds at the Wagga memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistace ceasing hostilities in the Korean War. Picture by Les Smith
Korean War veterans John Sullivan and Harry Edmonds at the Wagga memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistace ceasing hostilities in the Korean War. Picture by Les Smith

For Korean War veterans Harry Edmonds and John Sullivan, the marking of the 70th year since the Korean Armistice Agreement signing, ceasing hostilities in Korea, is personal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.