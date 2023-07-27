Jets coach not scared by recent strong performances from East Wagga

Just one game ahead of Charles Sturt University in sixth place on the Farrer League ladder, a win this weekend would be an important one for the fifth placed Northern Jets.
Coming into the game off a bye, Jets coach Sharnie McLean said it came at a good time to rest some niggling injuries ahead of the finals later next month.
Playing the fourth placed East Wagga-Kooringal this weekend, McLean is expecting an entertaining game.
"It makes the game a little bit more competitive, both trying to fight for that higher spot in finals, which is exciting in a way," McLean said.
"It's hard to tell with byes, sometimes they give you a bit of a break to help you keep pushing, which hopefully it did for us, gave us a little bit of a break before we have that hard slog towards the end of the season.
"I think it did come at a good time, we had a really good win against The Rock the week prior and that really boosted our confidence, now we've had a bit of a break and can run strong through the rest of the season."
East Wagga isn't the Jets only tough game before the season is done, with Barellan on their fixture for next weekend.
McLean said being challenged before finals will improve her side and better prepare them for when the do-or-die games come.
"I definitely think it's a good preparation, I think it's good to have the competitive teams towards the end of the season so you run straight into finals knowing what to expect," she said.
"Hopefully we have a few girls back from injury these next couple of weeks to really fill out our strong side too."
McLean is hoping to return to the court herself before the season is up after sustaining an ankle injury against Temora in round 11.
Also hoping to return to the side before finals begin are Keisha McLean (knee) and Freya Roebuck (knee).
McLean said all three are close to return, awaiting phsyio approval before taking to the court.
"It's just a waiting game for us at the moment, but we'd rather save up and make sure we're all good to go for the last couple of games," she said.
Not concerned with the talent available to fill their roles, McLean said fatigue for players backing up in A grade from A reserve is the biggest risk with so many midcourters out of action.
Keeping confidence amongst the squad is McLean's top priority heading into this weekend's game.
"They've obviously had some really strong games in the last couple of weeks looking at the numbers on the board, they've had some really good games, especially that draw with North Wagga," she said.
"We just need to not let that side of things get into our heads and just be confident that we can win this game and be strong the whole hour of game time."
Across the league The Rock-Yerong Creek welcome Coleambally to town, Barellan host CSU, and North Wagga head to Marrar.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
