The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Jets coach not scared by recent strong performances from East Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharnie McLean cheers on her side from the bench after sustaining an injury playing against Temora. Picture by Madeline Begley
Sharnie McLean cheers on her side from the bench after sustaining an injury playing against Temora. Picture by Madeline Begley

Just one game ahead of Charles Sturt University in sixth place on the Farrer League ladder, a win this weekend would be an important one for the fifth placed Northern Jets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.