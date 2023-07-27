A fire alarm and fast acting neighbours are to thank for the quick containment of a fire that ignited in a Wagga kitchen on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to a home on Simkin Crescent in Kooringal at about 12pm on Thursday following reports of a house fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Turvey Park Station Officer Aaron Campbell said firefighters were alerted of the incident after the neighbours heard the fire alarms sounding and called Triple 0.
"Upon arrival firefighters detected smoke coming from the roof and crews gained entry," he said.
"Inside firefighters located a small fire that broke out in the kitchen."
Mr Campbell said no one was home during the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
