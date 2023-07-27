The Daily Advertiser
Kooringal home left damaged after fire ignites in kitchen

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:51pm
Firefighters after tackling a blaze in a Kooringal kitchen on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
Firefighters after tackling a blaze in a Kooringal kitchen on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

A fire alarm and fast acting neighbours are to thank for the quick containment of a fire that ignited in a Wagga kitchen on Thursday.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

