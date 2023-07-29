Memories of Wagga in years gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Mayor John Harding used his casting vote to endorse swift action by council in seeking funding for a $9 million indoor aquatic centre to be built before the Sydney Olympics.
Wagga City Council voted to defer consideration of 50km/h speed limits in the city for at least 12 months.
Gabi Hollows attended the launch of the Gilmore Centre at Charles Sturt University, which she said represented a significant move from the centralisation of research and training facilities in the cities.
Talk is sweeping Wagga that Laminex is about to sack half its workforce. Senior company managers were unavailable for comment.
Wagga City Council has been awarded $75,000 to commission a local architect and performing artist to design a new work for the city's sculpture park.
Murrumbidgee Eco Experience, the brainchild of Wagga builder Terry Phegan, will be Wagga's first commercial river boat business and is expected to be operational late next month.
Wagga tenpin bowler Craig Bourke has been selected as a member of the Australian training squad with an opportunity to play his way into the Australian touring side.
Wagga Rotary Club president John Goldsworthy congratulated Alan Lean, who will represent Rotary District 9700 next year on a group study exchange to North Carolina.
Former Wagga dance student Katrina O'Connor has been impressing audiences as Kim Ravenol, a featured role in the award-winning musical Show Boat playing at Sydney's Star Casino.
The cover price of the Daily Advertiser on Saturdays is increasing by 10 cents to $1. Monday to Friday editions will remain at 80 cents.
A teenager who attempted to steal a car belonging to Wagga priest, Father Sean Conroy after stealing a silver communion tin has been jailed for nine months.
Noahs Ark play centre has opened in Hammond Avenue.
More than 600 runners joined in the second annual City to Lake Albert run with Michael Kennedy from Canberra winning in record time.
Wagga's building boom is continuing with Wagga City Council receiving 87 building applications valued at more than $2 million during July.
Ald R J Harris claimed that Wagga and the Riverina region are being snubbed by government and tourism officials who are favouring regions including Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, the Snowy Mountains and Central West.
Kendell Airlines have been given approval to operate an air service between Wagga and Griffith.
The Wagga and District Branch of the Sportsmen's Association of Australia has told Wagga City Council that facilities and playing surfaces at Wagga sports fields are sub-standard.
More than 50 adults joined a "caravan" in 22 cars for an overnight tour of six homesteads and an inn within a radius of 30 miles of Wagga which was organised by the Wagga and District Historical Society.
About 70 members, friends and representatives of other clubs attended the 15th birthday celebration dinner of the Wagga Business and Professional Women's Club at the City Golf Club.
The Wagga High School Cadet Unit's ceremonial parade was held with the Commanding Officer at Kapooka, Col PJ Norton, the Reviewing Officer for the occasion.
One of the organisers, Rev Keith Brooks said that a Wagga religious census was starting this week and was expected to take eight days to complete.
Bell's soft drinks is again sponsoring the major awards for the School of Arts Drama Festival.
More than 60 people attended a South Wagga Rotary Club meeting to see winning tickets drawn by Ald Harold Fife and Rotary President, Francis Alberni in an Art Union which netted $1230 for the Home of Compassion at Ashmont.
The Mount Austin High School senior girl's hockey team have reached the semi finals of the statewide knockout competition.
Mr and Mrs Scantleton of Edward Street are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
