The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Memories of Wagga in years gone by

July 29 2023 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Criterion Hotel, pictured in 1949 was located in Fitzmaurice Street, opposite Gurwood Street and next to Romanos Hotel. Picture supplied
The Criterion Hotel, pictured in 1949 was located in Fitzmaurice Street, opposite Gurwood Street and next to Romanos Hotel. Picture supplied

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.