For most of Wagga Swans' under 12s players, Wednesday night was just the second time they've strapped up their boots to play a game of football.
Re-entering the competition this season, the Swans weren't confident they'd get enough interest to form the team, but some last minute rallying from the girls and a willingness to try had them back on the fixture.
They haven't had much time together, but there's plenty of natural talent already shining through as the girls earned two wins in the two opening rounds of the Wagga and District Youth Girls competition.
Coach Damian Pembleton said he was very impressed with their 7.7 (49) to 3.2 (20) win over Temora at Robertson Oval this week.
"It's the first time we've had a team in a while," Pembleton.
"Some of the girls are playing in a school team, but this is their first year playing at school or at a club.
"Surprisingly, they've all been keen to come back, I thought there might have been a few that disappeared, didn't like the contact, but they're all loving it and keep returning."
Pembleton said the girls are starting to get used to working with a footy, with the girls surprising even themselves with what they're pulling off on field.
"Luckily we're two from two, we're undefeated so far, we won't get too carried away but it's been good," he said.
"We had a small team and in true Swans fashion we did struggle for numbers, but they sent out an SOS and now we've got a cracking side.
"They're killing it, they grab the ball, kick the ball, a few of them are starting to run with it and a few of them are starting to put their body on the line bit more than others, but they're all adapting to the game well."
Pembleton said the girls are still getting their heads around holding structure on the field, though said boys of the same age also struggle.
With no expectations for how the team performs this season, Pembleton said it's been nice to see the girls are already changing up how they play to find what suits each of them.
"They're chopping and changing positions themselves, trying to give each other a turn in the middle or up the front to kick a goal," he said.
"They're all saying 'I've had a turn, give so-and-so a turn,' it's good, they're easy to coach."
The Swans are now a third of the way through their season, with Turvey Park on their roster for next week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
