Big reshuffle for Gundagai to cover losses in spine

Gundagai are in the midst of a hooker crisis with the Tigers forced into a big reshuffle as they deal with another season-ending injury.
Wilson Hamblin will miss the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone against Tumut last week.
While he played out the 50-26 thumping at Twickenham, scans have since revealed a fracture.
Co-coach Derek Hay admitted it is another blow for the side who are on the cusp of playing finals.
"He was just starting to come into his own so it's a real big shame for us," Hay said.
"He does a lot of things that we see that other people don't in games.
"He just does all those little things, he's so tough and he just throws his body on the line each week and never shirks his task.
"It's a massive loss for us and leaves us without a genuine nine for the remainder of the year."
It's the second long-time injury Gundagai have had to deal with in the dummy half ranks following the retirement of dual Weissel Medal winner James Luff after Zac Fairall underwent shoulder surgery.
Joe Bromage is set to step into the role in a show of his versatility.
He played in the front row against the Blues last week however Hay believes his defence will be a big asset up against Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
"Obviously he won't have the running game of Zac or Wilson but defence is our biggest issue at the moment and we just need to tighten up around there and Joe is a very good defender," Hay said.
"He wins about 90 per cent of his tackles so he just has to pass off the deck and if he wants to run someone will pass it to him."
It's not the only change to Gundagai's spine for the clash with Tristan Eldridge moving to five-eighth to cover the loss of Tyron Gorman due to a head knock.
Eldridge has shown glimpses of the form that attracted Gundagai this season, Hay
"I'm not sure how long he will be there but we thought Tristan did a really good job at six last week, he's a strong defender and a good runner of the ball," he said.
"He's going to get his hands on the ball more and can definitely do a job there.
"He's played six a lot of his junior career and has only moved into fullback a couple of years ago.
"The more he gets his hands on the ball the more dangerous we are as a team and he's really excited about it."
Mat Lyons then moves to fullback for Eldridge.
It's not all bad news for Gundagai with Jack Schubert (throat) and Royce Tout (elbow) set to take their place in the forward pack after coming in the loss to Tumut.
Joel Field also returns from suspension in the front row.
Gundagai are fifth, one win clear of Albury, who will pick up two points with the bye, Southcity and Junee, with three rounds left in the season.
As such Hay knows his team needs to put it together to keep their title defence alive.
"We just have to complete for long periods," he said.
"We dropped the ball or gave a penalty away with the ball on tackle one three times last weekend and Tumut capitalised with two tries.
"It doesn't matter who we are playing, you can't keep giving teams attacking opportunities as at some point you are going to have a tired defensive line.
"We have to complete for longer periods and just have to scramble for longer periods in defence."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
