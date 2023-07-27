The Daily Advertiser
Big reshuffle for Gundagai to cover losses in spine

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Gundagai hooker Wilson Hamblin will miss the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone.
Gundagai are in the midst of a hooker crisis with the Tigers forced into a big reshuffle as they deal with another season-ending injury.

