The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Supreme Court finds in favour of Wagga surgeon Richard Harrison in failed negligence lawsuit

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wagga woman has lost a negligence lawsuit against surgeon Richard Harrison, with the NSW Supreme Court finding in favour of the defendant. Picture by Shutterstock
A Wagga woman has lost a negligence lawsuit against surgeon Richard Harrison, with the NSW Supreme Court finding in favour of the defendant. Picture by Shutterstock

A patient who launched a negligence lawsuit against a Wagga surgeon has been ordered to pay his legal costs after seven years of proceedings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.