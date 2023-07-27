The Daily Advertiser
Gun shots heard in residential Narrandera street reported, investigated by police

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 12:04pm
Police investigate potential gun shots in Narrandera. File picture
Police are investigating suspected gun shots in the Riverina's west yesterday evening.

