Police are investigating suspected gun shots in the Riverina's west yesterday evening.
Shortly before 7pm on Wednesday officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District responded to reports of gun shots being heard in the vicinity of Bamblett Street, Narrandera.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Police said extensive inquiries were made by officers where no evidence was found to support the claims.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Narrandera Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.