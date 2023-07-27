WAGGA jockey Danny Beasley has the task in front of him if he is to chase down Billy Owen to claim the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
The fields were released on Thursday for the final race meeting of the SDRA season, to be held at Corowa on Monday.
Owen leads Molly Bourke by one, with Beasley a further win back in third.
Bourke is not riding at the meeting, meaning it is between Owen and Beasley. Fiona Sandkuhl is also an outside chance as she is three wins behind Owen.
Beasley has five rides on the seven-race card, two of which are emergencies. There is the chance he picks up one more ride with Mitch Beer yet to declare riders for many of his team.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Adding to the intrigue is the fact Beasley has not ridden a winner at Corowa since the beginning of his career, almost 30 years ago. He did however enjoy his first winner, Power Street, at the track.
Owen also has five rides at Corowa.
In the trainer's premiership, Beer and Andrew Dale are locked together on 36 wins going into the final meeting.
Beer has 10 horses in at Corowa over six different races. Dale has six in across three different races.
Dale's best chance of a win is in the Benchmark 66 Handicap (1000m), where he will be represented by Chairman's Choice, Brenlyn's Trooper, Mojo Music and Sheila.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.