Corowa fields released for the final meeting of the 2022-23 SDRA season

MM
By Matt Malone
July 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Danny Beasley
Danny Beasley

WAGGA jockey Danny Beasley has the task in front of him if he is to chase down Billy Owen to claim the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

