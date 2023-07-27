Tolland anticipating physical game against Lake Albert

It's a message he's been peddling all season, but Tolland coach Daniel Okot said mentality will be everything this weekend as the Wolves look to their game against Lake Albert on Sunday.
Winning their last game against the Sharks 4-2, Okot knows both sides will be hungry for three points in the second v third clash.
"It's pretty fun, pretty exciting, we're feeling pretty fried up for the next couple of weeks," Okot said.
"The win over Coota gave the boys some confidence, we've had to build it back up, we had a really strong training session on Tuesday and we're hoping to have another good one Thursday.
"It's looking pretty positive with a big turn out at training, and the intensity has really increased, I think we'll be quite ready for the challenge."
Shifting focus to the game as soon as they finished with Cootamundra last weekend, Okot said consistency in game preparations for the last rounds of the season will be integral to a successful finals berth.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Unfortunately we collapsed a bit [after the Leeton game] but morale is back, everyone's training well, everybody's getting along which is good, we're a team again," he said.
"This weekend literally comes down to mentality, like I always say.
"We started preparing as soon as we finished the Coota game, we started thinking about Lake Albert, we've got Lake, let's get to training, let's train well.
"We started preparing last week so I think we'll be really ready to perform once it comes."
Confident in the improvements in his own side, Okot knows Lake Albert will also be much improved since their round five meeting.
Of concern however is the gap left by Nick Tsipiras, who is unavailable to play this weekend due to a family holiday.
"I think it'll be pretty intense, quite physical, I watched their game against Hanwood and saw a few red cards, so you can see the level of intensity they'll have," Okot said.
"We've lost a little bit of creativity in Nick Tsipiras for this game, but that's alright, we've been working hard to fill the gaps with the available players we have."
Looking at Lake Albert's comeback last weekend Okot said it was a timely reminder that no team should be taken lightly, and you can't get complacent even if you're up.
At the time of writing the game is scheduled to be played at Kessler Park, though Okot expects it will be moved to another field due to poor condition.
Around the league Cootamundra host Young at O'Connor Park, Hanwood host Wagga United at home, and South Wagga welcome Leeton United to Wagga Showgrounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.